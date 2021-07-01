Now that's how you celebrate a birthday, Trea Turner! The guy just goes out and hits for the third cycle of his career, no big deal. Oh, and he added two steals. Turner is now up to 14 home runs and 18 steals for the season. He's been a slam dunk as a first-round pick in Roto this season and a plus contributor in the second round of H2H points leagues.
Somebody else who has been awesome, regardless of format, is Ozzie Albies. Like many other hitters, Albies has been on fire ever since the calendar changed from April to May. On Wednesday, he finished 5-for-6 with two home runs, seven RBI, two steals, and four runs scored. Are you kidding? In some ways, that might even be better than Turner's cycle! I haven't done it yet but if Albies keeps this up, it won't be long until I move him up to No. 1 in my second base rankings.
What's wrong with Nola?
Phillies SP Aaron Nola's underwhelming season continued on Wednesday when he was charged with seven runs against the Miami Marlins. This start in particular was a weird one. He finished with 11 strikeouts in just 4.2 innings yet he only had 10 swinging strikes. Nola was helped out by some the home-plate umpire early on. He also gave up nine hits but was very unlucky. Nola had a .600 BABIP against yet just four of the batted balls were categorized as hard hits, according to Statcast. While his ERA stands at 4.44, his xFIP actually dropped to 3.27 after this start. I know it's hard to keep the faith but this is a lot like Luis Castillo earlier this season. You have to trust the underlying numbers and the track record for Nola. If anybody in your league is panicking, you should try and buy.
Brewers score 15 unanswered runs
The Chicago Cubs scored seven innings in the top of the first against the Brewers on Wednesday. They had a 95% chance to win the game at that point. The Brewers went on to score 15 unanswered runs the rest of the game. A lot of that damage was done by Luis Urias and Willy Adames. Urias finished with two home runs while Adames added a grand slam. I like both quite a bit with the way they're playing, but I still prefer Adames. In 37 games with the Brew Crew, Adames is batting .282 with seven home runs and 28 RBI. That's a 28-homer, 113-RBI pace over 150 games. If you play in a shallower league, I don't have a problem dropping Gleyber Torres or Eugenio Suarez for Adames.
More news and notes
- After going 3-for-5 with two steals, Nationals OF Juan Soto left Wednesday's game due to a cramp in his left leg.
- Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez was out of the lineup for Game 2 of Cleveland's doubleheader after fouling a ball off his face in game one.
- Cleveland SP Shane Bieber isn't expected to resume throwing for a week or two. He remains without a timetable when it comes to his strained shoulder.
- Padres SP Blake Snell was placed on the IL with a non-COVID illness. He was scratched from Tuesday's start because of it.
- Astros SP Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. The Astros could stick with a five-man rotation or add Cristian Javier to the mix.
- Red Sox SP Chris Sale looked "really good" while throwing a live batting practice session Wednesday. He's scheduled to throw another live batting practice next week in Florida before the Red Sox send him out on a rehab assignment. Sale will likely make four or five rehab outings before returning. He's up to 81% rostered.
- The Dodgers transferred SS Corey Seager to the 60-day IL. He was originally placed there on May 15. We shouldn't expect him back until mid-late July anyway, maybe later.
- Twins C Mitch Garver has resumed baseball activities but is not expected back before the All-Star break.
- White Sox RP Michael Kopech was reinstated and is expected to work out of the White Sox bullpen again. He's 64% rostered for those who need ratios and strikeouts in category leagues.
- A's OF Mark Canha doesn't have any structural damage in his left hip but does receive PRP injections to both hips. He doesn't have a clear timeline yet.
- Cubs 1B/3B Patrick Wisdom is managing right neck tightness and a left eye contusion after he collided with Tyrone Taylor at first base. He's day-to-day.
- Mets SP David Peterson left Wednesday's start with right side soreness.
- Reds SP Tony Santillan was optioned to Triple-A by the Reds. He's expected to rejoin the team later on in the season to work out of the bullpen.
- Cardinals OF Harrison Bader will be activated Thursday in Colorado. He's 11% rostered and had four homers and three steals in 22 games.
- Diamondbacks OF Kole Calhoun was removed from his rehab appearance Tuesday due to a possible setback with his left hamstring.
Prospect updates
- Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-5 with a home run on Tuesday.
- Red Sox OF Jarren Duran had a double dong. I'm not sure what else he needs to do at Triple-A.
- A pair of 19-year-olds in Giants SS Marco Luciano and Mariners SS Noelvi Marte each hit a pair of home runs at A-ball on Tuesday.
- Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said that Nate Pearson is away from the team this week to receive another medical opinion on his injured right groin. Team president Mark Shapiro made a similar announcement last week, which makes it at least the fifth medical opinion he's received for the groin injury.
Hitting options on waiver wire
- Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez (39% rostered) went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and had two batted balls over 104 mph exit velocity. He has seven home games next week.
- Mariners SS J.P. Crawford (43%) went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
- Mariners 2B/OF Dylan Moore (41%) went 3-for-5 with his seventh homer and 13th steal in 56 games.
- Rockies 2B/SS Brendan Rodgers (45%) went 2-for-2 with two walks. He's batting .279 with an .813 OPS and has four home runs but zero steals in 33 games play.