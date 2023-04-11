Happy Tuesday, everyone! We're not even a few weeks into the 2023 MLB season and it already feels like we can't escape the injury bug that's starting to crop up every day. On Sunday, we lost potential breakout Oneil Cruz to an ankle fracture. On Monday, we lost one of the hottest hitters in baseball and one of the best early waiver wire (or if you knew Fenway was a harbinger of things to come -- the best last-round pick) Adam Duvall.
Duvall suffered a fracture in his left wrist and it is being reported that he will not require surgery. In addition to that, there is no clear timeline for Duvall but the expectation is that he will miss multiple weeks with this injury. Prior to the fracture, Duvall was batting a scorching .445 with four homers, 14 RBI and a 1.030 OPS.
Below we'll dive into some potential outfield replacements for Duvall from your waiver wires and all of the notable action from Monday's slate.
How to replace Duvall
Depending on how shallow your league is, these are the outfielders who make the most sense to add if you need a Duvall replacement.
Brian Anderson, 3B/OF, Brewers: 82% rostered
Anderson is off to a scorching start, and if you believe in the move from one of the most hitter-unfriendly parks to one of the most hitter friendly parks -- plus the addition of some exciting bats before and after him in the lineup -- Anderson is an interesting add. He has former prospect pedigree and has batted around the 6/7 spot in the Brewers lineup.
Myles Straw, OF, Guardians: 63%
If you need speed, Straw is your guy. Plus, Straw has made some changes to his batting profile, and he's getting on base a lot more often in the early going.
Trevor Larnach, OF, Twins: 43%
James Outman, OF, Dodgers: 76%
Outman has been one of the hottest young hitters in baseball and grabbed his second stolen base on Monday along with a triple and a walk. Although he was expected to platoon early on, Outman has been getting regular playing time in a great lineup.
Austin Hays, OF, Orioles: 54%
Hays flashed his upside on Monday with his second homer and four batted balls that clocked over 101 mph exit velocity.
Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners
The former top prospect is batting .300 this year but hasn't started against left-handed pitchers and still has a massive strikeout rate (31%).
Chas McCormick, OF, Astros: 22%
If you're in a deeper league, McCormick is your target. He has now led off for the Astros in three straight games and he's produced in that lineup spot. He has a 9.8% walk rate and is in a prime position to score runs in that lineup.
Other waiver targets
Scott White dove into more players you'll want to target off your waiver wires here. These are a few of the names who stood out and for the complete list you can find Scott's breakdown at the link above.
Kris Bubic, P, Royals
From Scott: "So nine strikeouts in six shutout innings is ... different. Dig a little deeper, and you'll see that Kris Bubic had 19 whiffs, setting a career high on just 76 pitches. Analyst Lance Brozdowski, who formerly did some work with Driveline Baseball, pointed out on Twitter days ahead of this start that Bubic was working with a lower release height and improved velocity, and all his stuff was playing up as a result. "Vertical approach angle" I believe is the industry term for the path a fastball takes to the plate, and the left-hander seems to have optimized his. This is as loud a confirmation as you could ask for. He was missing more bats this spring, too, but it went by the wayside given his uninspiring track record. Now, I want as many shares as I can get."
Drey Jameson, P, Diamondbacks
From Scott: "It didn't seem like Zach Davies would be long for the Diamondbacks rotation with some of the young arms they had waiting in the wings, but a strained oblique has already taken the drama out of it. Drey Jameson, who has been kept warm in long relief, will get the first crack at the job. He has a fastball that pushes triple digits but was leaning all the more on his slider out of the bullpen, delivering some impressive whiff rates. There are some warts, such as shaky control and an inconsistent minor-league track record, but the upside is enough to roll the dice on him."
Key nuggets from Monday action
- Max Muncy finally got rolling with two homers to propel the Dodgers. He also racked up 7 RBI and this was very much needed from Muncy, who suffered from a whopping 35.6% strikeout rate heading into Monday's action.
- The Phillies scored 15 runs and racked up 20 hits on Monday with homers from Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave.
- Bryce Elder had another strong outing for the Braves, this time against the Reds. He threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball with 14 swinging strikes induced and seven strikeouts. His 34% called swinging strike rate overall is very impressive. He's up to 72% rostered and should be rostered in all of your leagues.
News & notes
- Oneil Cruz is expected to be sidelined four months after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured left fibula. Rodolfo Castro started at shortstop with Mark Mathias at second base on Monday.
- Joe Musgrove fell on his right shoulder while playing the field in his rehab start last week. He had to receive a cortisone shot in that shoulder and could play catch as soon as Tuesday. Honestly, just bad luck.
- Tim Anderson was removed from Monday's game with left knee soreness. He received treatment after the game and is day-to-day.
- Kyle Wright remains on track to return and start Tuesday against the Reds.
- Max Fried has resumed throwing off a mound without issue but has yet to put full stress on his leg while fielding.
- Mookie Betts made his fourth start at second base Monday, which means he needs just one more to earn eligibility in CBS leagues.
- Seiya Suzuki could be activated from the IL during the Cubs' upcoming road trip, which spans April 14-19.
- Luis Severino had a successful 22-pitch bullpen session Monday. He was able to throw all of his pitches.
- Kyle Bradish will make a rehab start within the next few days. He's on the IL with a foot contusion. Check to see if he was dropped in any deeper leagues.
- Raisel Iglesias said Monday that he's yet to resume throwing off a mound. He's working his way back from shoulder inflammation, though it's taking longer than anticipated.
- Francisco Alvarez has started just one game in four opportunities since being called up Friday.
- Mitch Garver was placed on the IL with a mild left knee sprain.
- Aaron Civale went to the IL with a left oblique strain. Peyton Battenfield was recalled.
- German Marquez was removed from Monday's start with a forearm injury.
- Starling Marte was out of the lineup after tweaking his neck on a collision Sunday.
- Carlos Correa was scratched Monday with mid-back spasms.
- Yoan Moncada was out Monday due to back soreness.
- Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter played catch Monday for the first time since March 1.