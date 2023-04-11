Happy Tuesday, everyone! We're not even a few weeks into the 2023 MLB season and it already feels like we can't escape the injury bug that's starting to crop up every day. On Sunday, we lost potential breakout Oneil Cruz to an ankle fracture. On Monday, we lost one of the hottest hitters in baseball and one of the best early waiver wire (or if you knew Fenway was a harbinger of things to come -- the best last-round pick) Adam Duvall.

Duvall suffered a fracture in his left wrist and it is being reported that he will not require surgery. In addition to that, there is no clear timeline for Duvall but the expectation is that he will miss multiple weeks with this injury. Prior to the fracture, Duvall was batting a scorching .445 with four homers, 14 RBI and a 1.030 OPS.

Below we'll dive into some potential outfield replacements for Duvall from your waiver wires and all of the notable action from Monday's slate.

How to replace Duvall

Depending on how shallow your league is, these are the outfielders who make the most sense to add if you need a Duvall replacement.

Anderson is off to a scorching start, and if you believe in the move from one of the most hitter-unfriendly parks to one of the most hitter friendly parks -- plus the addition of some exciting bats before and after him in the lineup -- Anderson is an interesting add. He has former prospect pedigree and has batted around the 6/7 spot in the Brewers lineup.

If you need speed, Straw is your guy. Plus, Straw has made some changes to his batting profile, and he's getting on base a lot more often in the early going.

Outman has been one of the hottest young hitters in baseball and grabbed his second stolen base on Monday along with a triple and a walk. Although he was expected to platoon early on, Outman has been getting regular playing time in a great lineup.

Hays flashed his upside on Monday with his second homer and four batted balls that clocked over 101 mph exit velocity.

The former top prospect is batting .300 this year but hasn't started against left-handed pitchers and still has a massive strikeout rate (31%).

If you're in a deeper league, McCormick is your target. He has now led off for the Astros in three straight games and he's produced in that lineup spot. He has a 9.8% walk rate and is in a prime position to score runs in that lineup.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Other waiver targets

Scott White dove into more players you'll want to target off your waiver wires here. These are a few of the names who stood out and for the complete list you can find Scott's breakdown at the link above.

From Scott: "So nine strikeouts in six shutout innings is ... different. Dig a little deeper, and you'll see that Kris Bubic had 19 whiffs, setting a career high on just 76 pitches. Analyst Lance Brozdowski, who formerly did some work with Driveline Baseball, pointed out on Twitter days ahead of this start that Bubic was working with a lower release height and improved velocity, and all his stuff was playing up as a result. "Vertical approach angle" I believe is the industry term for the path a fastball takes to the plate, and the left-hander seems to have optimized his. This is as loud a confirmation as you could ask for. He was missing more bats this spring, too, but it went by the wayside given his uninspiring track record. Now, I want as many shares as I can get."

From Scott: "It didn't seem like Zach Davies would be long for the Diamondbacks rotation with some of the young arms they had waiting in the wings, but a strained oblique has already taken the drama out of it. Drey Jameson, who has been kept warm in long relief, will get the first crack at the job. He has a fastball that pushes triple digits but was leaning all the more on his slider out of the bullpen, delivering some impressive whiff rates. There are some warts, such as shaky control and an inconsistent minor-league track record, but the upside is enough to roll the dice on him."

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Key nuggets from Monday action

Max Muncy finally got rolling with two homers to propel the Dodgers. He also racked up 7 RBI and this was very much needed from Muncy, who suffered from a whopping 35.6% strikeout rate heading into Monday's action.

The Phillies scored 15 runs and racked up 20 hits on Monday with homers from Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave.

Bryce Elder had another strong outing for the Braves, this time against the Reds. He threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball with 14 swinging strikes induced and seven strikeouts. His 34% called swinging strike rate overall is very impressive. He's up to 72% rostered and should be rostered in all of your leagues.

News & notes