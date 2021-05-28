Move over Ser Gregor Clegane, there's a new Mountain on the scene and his name is Alek Manoah. The Blue Jays pitching prospect dominated in his debut, which included making one of the game's premiere sluggers in Aaron Judge look like this. You can read more about his first outing in-depth below.

The other pitching performance that caught everybody's attention on Thursday was Dylan Cease, who finished with 10 strikeouts against the Orioles while allowing just one earned run over six innings. Even more impressive was that he did it with a whopping 29 swinging strikes, which is something we only ever see from the likes of Jacob deGrom. We don't use the term buy-high often in Fantasy, but now is the time to acquire Cease as he has two tasty matchups next week.

Manoah delivers a dominant debut

Blue Jays SP Alex Manoah is one of the most hyped prospect call-ups we've had this season, and unlike other top call-ups so far, he did not disappoint in his debut. Manoah went six scoreless and allowed just two hits and two walks in a 2-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out seven batters and generated 13 swinging strikes on just 88 pitches. He only allowed two hard-hit balls the entire start against the Yankees. It was also the first time since 1995 a pitcher debuted on the road against the Yankees and went at least six innings without allowing a run.

Manoah's 6-foot-6 height gives him an advantage on his four-seam fastball. While it averaged 94.9 mph, it plays up and looks much faster attacking batters due to the extension he can get. I am dubbing him "The Mountain" (hopefully you've seen Game of Thrones). Manoah has four different pitches (the sinker, slider and changeup in addition to the four-seamer). He used his slider 30% of the time and his changeup 15% of the time, and that pitch actually generated three of the swinging strikes. He had so much movement on all of his pitches, and that has been a steady drumbeat for Manoah. He looked great in the spring and in Triple-A.

Manoah is a definite hold for us in keeper and Dynasty leagues. His rostered rate needs to be at 100%, so make sure he's not on any waiver wire. Clear out the FAB budget if he's still available and drop 35% of your budget, though Scott has a little strategy to go 37.5% of his budget to mix it up. Either way, you should be willing to bid a major portion of your budget on Manoah.

Baez with the most creative, wacky play of the year

Scott considers it the worst defensive play he's ever seen. And honestly, his rant about the play on the podcast is better than words could ever do. Having said that, this was one of the most exciting and weird plays of the year, so of course we're going to dive into it!

Cubs SS Javier Baez was involved in a baserunning play that was arguably the most creative and cant-miss play of the entire season. If you love baseball, you'll love this play. You can find the highlight video here. Baez grounded out to third and the throw came in short, so the Pirates first baseman had to come off the bag. In real time, Baez stopped and froze on the basepaths which confused and froze the defender. Then Baez backtracked, the defender followed and ultimately the runner from third made it home before the throw. From there on, Baez took first base and then second base on an overthrow.

It was a truly wacky play. While some have blamed the defense, and we get it, there's something about what Baez created in the moment that played a role in throwing off the defense. It was wild to watch play out. And if you want to take all of the fun out of it: yes, there were two outs on the play, but not a single Pirate seemed to know it!

More news and notes

