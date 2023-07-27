The MLB trade deadline is approaching and the flurry of trades has begun. Everyone expected the Los Angeles Angels to trade Shohei Ohtani at the deadline this year with his impending free agency this offseason but they did the exact opposite -- they made an all-in type trade for what could be Ohtani's last hurrah. We'll dive into that trade, another notable deal, key pitching performances from Wednesday and more below.

Let's dive right in.

Giolito trade fallout

The Angels have made a significant move to win now by acquiring Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox. For Giolito, this trade marks a homecoming as he is a California native. He brings an impressive 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts over 121 innings this season. While the move to the Angels may seem favorable, it's worth noting that it represents a negative park shift, according to baseball savant. The Angels rank seventh in offensive park factors, whereas the White Sox were 14th. Nonetheless, Giolito's presence in the Angels' rotation, alongside Ohtani and others, could make them a force to be reckoned with. We discussed the big trades on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

Prospects received: The White Sox acquired catcher Edgar Quero, a 20-year-old with promise. Despite his current season's .246 batting average and three home runs, last year's performance showcased his potential with a .312 average, 17 home runs, and 12 stolen bases, resulting in an impressive .965 OPS. On the other hand, Ky Bush, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher and former second-round pick in 2021, adds depth to the White Sox pitching prospects. While he has a 4.47 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in the minors, his repertoire, including a strong slider, makes him an interesting prospect to watch.

Notable pitching performances from Wednesday

Freddy Peralta had an outstanding performance, tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts against Cincinnati. He has changed his pitch mix, and it seems to be paying off with more sliders leading to a 48% whiff rate, Despite a 4.46 ERA, he boasts an impressive 1.25 WHIP and 131 strikeouts over 109 innings this season.

Framber Valdez's performance has been less consistent since he sprained his ankle in June. His last five starts have seen a 7.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 27 innings. While there might be some natural regression, Valdez's allowed average exit velocity and hard contact rates are concerning. Keep an eye on his next matchups against Cleveland and the Yankees. The time to sell could be ticking away.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

More trades and promotions

The Dodgers traded for Amed Rosario, who brings versatility to their lineup. With a solid .301 batting average and .750 OPS since June, Rosario could be an interesting addition to your roster. On the other side, Noah Syndergaard joins the Guardians' rotation, potentially filling in their back-end given the injuries they've faced.

The Giants promoted Marco Luciano, a highly-ranked prospect with a standout power tool. Although he went 0-2 in his debut, he could be a valuable asset if he sticks around in the Giants' lineup.

Scott White dove deep into Luciano's promotion here.

Vintage Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara delivered a fantastic complete-game performance against Tampa Bay, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts. By increasing his slider usage and lowering his sinker, he displayed excellent form. His 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts over 135.1 innings are a disappointment, but he could be turning the corner now.

News and notes