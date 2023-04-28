Happy Friday, everyone! There's no better player to start today's newsletter off with than one of the current hottest hitters in baseball -- Brandon Drury. After his surprising breakout 2022 season, he had his skeptics. Drury was not drafted anywhere near his 2022 production in 2023 drafts, and for the first few weeks of the season he looked like a bust in his new home. This is a good time to remind ourselves that batters often need more time to adjust when switching leagues and facing a slew of pitchers they haven't seen much in their careers. And it's also a good time to remind us that it's not like he switched over to a pitchers' park because Drury is on one heck of a tear right now.

On Thursday, he went 2 for 2 with his fifth homer and he walked twice. In his four games against the Athletics, he's had multiple hits (nine in total), four homers and 12 RBI. His average exit velocity is 88.4 mph and his fly ball rate is up to 46%. Drury has eligibility at 1B, 2B and 3B in CBS leagues and he's only 58% rostered right now. This is another hint -- go make sure he's not still on your waiver wire now.

Let's dive into some of the other notable action from Thursday and preview what's to come this weekend and next week.

Baty breaking out?

Mets 3B Brett Baty is one of the most exciting hitting prospects to be called up this year and we might have just seen the breakout game to jump start a different level of production we can expect moving forward. Baty went 3 for 3 with a walk and his first homer of the season on Thursday. Don't look now but he's batting .321 on the season with an 88.9 mph average exit velocity. Baty is 72% rostered and now is a great time to BUY. Send out some feelers and trade offers to scoop up the young hitter at one of Fantasy Baseball's scarcest positions.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Prospect report

Scott White checked back in on some of the prospects you need to know about, what to do with Jordan Walker after his demotion and a top pitching prospect on his way to get the call soon in his latest Prospects Report.

Scott on Walker: "I've basically said all I need to say about Walker already, but here are a few other scattered thoughts. Part of what makes the decision so confounding is that the Cardinals now forfeit whatever draft picks Walker might have earned them with his placement in awards voting over the next couple years. To qualify, he would have to be on the roster for his entire rookie season. Dylan Carlson still has options. Why wouldn't the Cardinals demote him, if only to ensure Walker has an uninterrupted rookie season? That's why I'm thinking Walker's demotion genuinely is more a matter of development than service time chicanery, contrary to what the most cynical among us might think. If the Cardinals were dead set on locking in an extra year of service time, why put him on the Opening Day roster in the first place? Anyway, the upside is still enormous, and as happened with Julio Rodriguez last year, I feel like the adjustments would have come for Walker in time. The Cardinals may not have been willing to wait it out, but given your level of investment in Fantasy, you kind of have to if you at all can."

Scott on a pitching prospect who is soon to get the call and should be rostered everywhere in Brandon Pfaddt: "The Diamondbacks telegraphed their next move by optioning Drey Jameson to the minors Monday. They've already released Madison Bumgarner and had Tommy Henry take his place. Zach Davies is still a ways away with an oblique injury. There's basically nowhere else for them to turn but to Pfaadt, their top pitching prospect, who has at least held his own at Triple-A Reno. And given how difficult this pitching environment is, I'd say he's more than held his own. In his two road starts, he's allowed a combined one earned run, striking out 13 in 11 2/3 innings. Pfaadt features some of the most optimal characteristics of a modern pitcher, such as a sweeping slider and a fastball that works best up in the zone, and his 218 strikeouts last year were the most for any minor-league pitcher since 2001. The Diamondbacks have enough off days ahead that they can get by with a four-man rotation for now, but in a couple weeks, Pfaadt figures to get the call."

News & notes