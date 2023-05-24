Happy Wednesday, everyone! One of my favorite aspects of playing Fantasy Baseball is knowing when to hold 'em and fold 'em, or in Fantasy terms, when to trade and when to hold a player. Watching through Tuesday's slate of games, I started to get the gears moving a bit on a few possible trade candidates. No matter whether you're stuck in a rut in a Roto league, falling behind in H2H standings or the opposite, it's extremely important to know how to maximize value by trading in your league. Identifying players who are heating up or showing signs of regression is crucial. In this article, we examine two players who warrant consideration for potential trades: Seiya Suzuki, the quietly red-hot Cubs outfielder, and Yankees OF Harrison Bader, who presents a sell-high opportunity. Additionally, we take a closer look at the impressive performance of pitcher Jose Berrios in a recent slugfest and the other action you need to know about from Tuesday.
Seiya Suzuki: Hold or buy high?
Suzuki has been red hot over the past 11 games and it's starting to look a lot like how he closed out the 2022 season after dealing with an injury for most of his first year in the big leagues. During this recent tear, Suzuki boasts a .350 batting average with five home runs and one stolen base. A notable statistic is his impressive average exit velocity (AVG EV) of 94 mph -- Suzuki is consistently making solid contact. His increased walk rate and similar strikeout rate back him up and should provide some kind of predictive measure as we look ahead. It's worth noting that Suzuki finished 2022 on a strong note, suggesting that his current form may be sustainable.
Harrison Bader: A sell-high candidate
For anyone who listened to FBT during March, you probably are well aware of Chris Towers' take on Bader. Put bluntly, Towers felt like he was barely worth drafting and rostering. After starting the 2023 season on the IL, Bader has experienced a productive return to the field, with a .290 batting average, five home runs, three stolen bases, and an impressive .880 OPS in 20 games. If you peel this back, Bader's recent hot streak looks a lot less sustainable than Suzuki's. For starters, Bader's quality of contact remains subpar and his average exit velocity of 83.4 mph and a relatively low hard-hit rate of 22% aren't the signs we're looking for. While his career-best 10% strikeout rate is commendable, the inflated 55% fly ball rate raises concerns about his long-term production. Bader has the profile of the exact player you should be looking to trade if he's on your roster.
Is Berrios officially back?
In a recent game against one of the best teams in baseball, Blue Jay SP Jose Berrios showcased his pitching prowess. Against Tampa Bay, Berrios pitched a gem, racking up seven innings and allowing only one earned run. Berrios' command is what really stood out. He walked just two while striking out five. Berrios managed to generate a remarkable 26% called strikes plus whiff rate (CSW), utilizing a diverse pitch mix. Notably, his slurve demonstrated a decrease in velocity, while his sinker experienced a slight drop as well. Berrios' ability to limit hard contact and walks have been consistent over his past eight starts, resulting in a solid 2.88 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 50 innings, along with 45 strikeouts.
Miller impresses In debut
Bobby Miller made his debut for the Dodgers showcasing what has some scouts so excited. Miller dropped five innings and allowed just one earned run while surrendering four hits and issuing just one walk. He struck out five and managed to induce 10 swings and misses on 95 pitches, demonstrating his ability to generate weak contact. Miller exhibited an impressive five-pitch mix, with his four-seam fastball accounting for 31% of his repertoire, followed by his slider (26%), changeup (24%), curve (12%), and sinker (7%). He's 51% rostered. Scoop him up now!
News & notes
- Jacob deGrom threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday that apparently went really well. DeGrom is scheduled to throw another bullpen Friday.
- Manny Machado took swings off a tee Tuesday. Manager Bob Melvin said he's not sure when Machado will be ready to come off the IL.
- Carlos Correa was scratched from the lineup with a bruised left heel.
- Carlos Rodon said his back discomfort is gone and that he's hoping to throw off a mound soon.
- Matthew Liberatore was available out of the bullpen again Tuesday.
- Brandon Lowe was scratched from the lineup due to a stiff neck.
- Kenta Maeda threw another bullpen session Tuesday and is closing in on a rehab assignment.
- Dustin May was transferred to the 60-day IL, which ensures he'll be out through the All-star break.
- Kyle Muller was optioned to Triple-A and Trevor May was activated from the IL.
- Mickey Moniak started again Tuesday as Taylor Ward remained on the bench.
- TJ Friedl was activated by the Reds and was leading off Tuesday. Jonathan India was batting third in the lineup.
- Kodai Senga had his start moved from Tuesday to Wednesday to prevent him from pitching on normal rest at Coors Field Sunday.
- Domingo German is slated to rejoin the Yankees' rotation on Monday in Seattle, which would likely make him a two-start pitcher.
- Jake Burger took grounders at second base and it's possible he plays there once Eloy Jimenez returns.
- Matt Mervis was dropped to ninth in the lineup and responded by hitting a homer.
- Trevor Larnach was placed on the IL while he recovers from pneumonia.
- Dinelson Lamet could potentially join the Rockies' starting rotation this week.