Happy Wednesday, everyone! One of my favorite aspects of playing Fantasy Baseball is knowing when to hold 'em and fold 'em, or in Fantasy terms, when to trade and when to hold a player. Watching through Tuesday's slate of games, I started to get the gears moving a bit on a few possible trade candidates. No matter whether you're stuck in a rut in a Roto league, falling behind in H2H standings or the opposite, it's extremely important to know how to maximize value by trading in your league. Identifying players who are heating up or showing signs of regression is crucial. In this article, we examine two players who warrant consideration for potential trades: Seiya Suzuki, the quietly red-hot Cubs outfielder, and Yankees OF Harrison Bader, who presents a sell-high opportunity. Additionally, we take a closer look at the impressive performance of pitcher Jose Berrios in a recent slugfest and the other action you need to know about from Tuesday.

Seiya Suzuki: Hold or buy high?

Suzuki has been red hot over the past 11 games and it's starting to look a lot like how he closed out the 2022 season after dealing with an injury for most of his first year in the big leagues. During this recent tear, Suzuki boasts a .350 batting average with five home runs and one stolen base. A notable statistic is his impressive average exit velocity (AVG EV) of 94 mph -- Suzuki is consistently making solid contact. His increased walk rate and similar strikeout rate back him up and should provide some kind of predictive measure as we look ahead. It's worth noting that Suzuki finished 2022 on a strong note, suggesting that his current form may be sustainable.

Harrison Bader: A sell-high candidate

For anyone who listened to FBT during March, you probably are well aware of Chris Towers' take on Bader. Put bluntly, Towers felt like he was barely worth drafting and rostering. After starting the 2023 season on the IL, Bader has experienced a productive return to the field, with a .290 batting average, five home runs, three stolen bases, and an impressive .880 OPS in 20 games. If you peel this back, Bader's recent hot streak looks a lot less sustainable than Suzuki's. For starters, Bader's quality of contact remains subpar and his average exit velocity of 83.4 mph and a relatively low hard-hit rate of 22% aren't the signs we're looking for. While his career-best 10% strikeout rate is commendable, the inflated 55% fly ball rate raises concerns about his long-term production. Bader has the profile of the exact player you should be looking to trade if he's on your roster.

Is Berrios officially back?

In a recent game against one of the best teams in baseball, Blue Jay SP Jose Berrios showcased his pitching prowess. Against Tampa Bay, Berrios pitched a gem, racking up seven innings and allowing only one earned run. Berrios' command is what really stood out. He walked just two while striking out five. Berrios managed to generate a remarkable 26% called strikes plus whiff rate (CSW), utilizing a diverse pitch mix. Notably, his slurve demonstrated a decrease in velocity, while his sinker experienced a slight drop as well. Berrios' ability to limit hard contact and walks have been consistent over his past eight starts, resulting in a solid 2.88 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 50 innings, along with 45 strikeouts.

Miller impresses In debut

Bobby Miller made his debut for the Dodgers showcasing what has some scouts so excited. Miller dropped five innings and allowed just one earned run while surrendering four hits and issuing just one walk. He struck out five and managed to induce 10 swings and misses on 95 pitches, demonstrating his ability to generate weak contact. Miller exhibited an impressive five-pitch mix, with his four-seam fastball accounting for 31% of his repertoire, followed by his slider (26%), changeup (24%), curve (12%), and sinker (7%). He's 51% rostered. Scoop him up now!

News & notes