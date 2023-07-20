Things didn't go exactly as planned Wednesday night for one of the best pitchers in baseball last season and for the New York Yankees. Carlos Rodon's injury was supposed to sideline him for just the start of this season but kept him out until July, and his third start this season was one that he would love to have back. We'll dive into Rodon's debut, some pitchers you can beat the waiver wire with, a possible sell high scenario with a high profile player and more. Let's dive into it:

Rodon's rocky road

Rodon's transition to the Yankees hasn't been smooth sailing. In his third start, he struggled to find the plate, giving up six earned runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Angels. During the game, he was seen blowing a kiss towards heckling Yankee fans in Anaheim, sparking some controversy. Fantasy managers are concerned about his early-season struggles, but it's essential to remember that it takes time for some players to settle into a new team. He'll look to bounce back in his next start against the Mets, who rank 24th in wOBA against left-handed pitchers. We discussed Rodon and much more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

Beat the wire: Potential two-start pitchers

Kenta Maeda (MIN - SP): Maeda put up an impressive performance against the Mariners, pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs, and striking out nine. Over his past five starts since coming off the IL, he has excelled with a 2.73 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. He has favorable matchups next week, facing the Mariners again and then the Royals.

Aaron Civale (CLE - SP): Civale had a solid outing against the Pirates, pitching 5 1/3 innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts. Although his velocity was down in this start, he has been effective this season with a 2.71 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He'll face the Royals and the White Sox in his next two starts.

Kyle Hendricks (CHC - SP): Hendricks delivered a quality start against the Nationals, allowing only one earned run over six innings. While he has had some struggles recently, he remains a valuable pitcher with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. Next week, he's set to face the White Sox and the Cardinals.

Should you sell Pete Alonso?

Alonso's performance has been lackluster since returning from the IL. He's hitting only .132 with four home runs in 25 games. His average exit velocity and barrel rate have also declined. Fantasy managers might consider trading him based on his name value, especially if his wrist injury continues to impact his performance. We've seen wrist injuries derail seasons before, and instead of sitting around it might make the most sense to sell now.

Nolan Gorman's resurgence

Gorman has been turning it on recently, boasting a .278 batting average with four home runs and a .932 OPS in July. After a rough June, he has picked up the pace and is showing consistency at the plate. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on him as he continues to heat up. Fire him back up in your lineups now.

Handling struggling early-round pitchers

Two pitchers who were expected to be early-round studs, Sandy Alcantara and Julio Urias, have faced challenges this season. Alcantara had a mediocre outing against the Cardinals, while Urias was crushed by the Orioles. Both pitchers have shown glimpses of brilliance, but inconsistencies have plagued them. Fantasy managers should consider the overall track record and assess whether it's worth being patient or exploring potential trade options. At this point, both feel more like buy lows. The opportunity is there for you to take a swing on one of these two providing a surge for your pitching categories in the stretch run.

News and notes