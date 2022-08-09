Happy Tuesday, everyone! The Yankees snapped a five-game losing skid on Monday night so that should quiet down the irrational WFAN call-ins at least for 24 hours. The Mets won again behind a Chris Bassitt 114-pitch tough, gritty gem -- yeah, a gem -- and here we are talking way too much about the team from New York again. Juan Soto's catch was probably the pure best individual play of the night even if it didn't help in Fantasy leagues, and for the typically slowest day of the week in baseball, there was some fun action on Monday night.

Below, we'll break down some other key takeaways from Monday's action. But first, make sure you're caught up with everything going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White's waiver wire focused on Edward Cabrera's resurgence and more and you can find that here. You can also find Chris Towers' trade values column here.

Irvin continues to shine

Cole Irvin is up to 82% rostered in CBS Leagues, but that number should be closer to 100% with the heater he's currently on. Irvin threw his seventh consecutive quality start against an Angels lineup without Shohei Ohtani, but it was impressive nonetheless. Irvin finished with eight innings, one earned run, five hits and zero walks allowed. He also struck out six with 16 induced swinging strikes. The fastball velocity is up, the change up velocity is up and the box score numbers sparkle. Irvin has lowered his ERA to 2.92 on the season.

Tepera getting the job done

Ryan Tepera racked up his second save on Monday when he threw a perfect ninth inning against the A's. This was his first save opportunity since the Angels unexpectedly traded Raisel Iglesias, and it seems like Tepera is the clear-cut lead runner for saves, at least for now, in this Angels bullpen.

Who's hot

Jose Suarez pitched his third straight scoreless start. He threw seven innings of shutout ball and allowed just two hits and two walks. Suarez racked up eight strikeouts with 13 induced swinging strikes on 97 pitches. He increased his slider usage while throwing fewer curveballs in this one. He now has a 4.04 ERA overall and is just 7% rostered in CBS leagues.

Who's not

Leody Taveras looked like a potential everyday contributor, but now he's one of the most recently dropped players. Over his past 11 games, Taveras is batting .175 and doesn't have a single extra-base hit or a single stolen base to go along with his whopping 34% strikeout rate. The numbers suggest Fantasy managers are jumping ship fast.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: