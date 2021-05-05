Happy Cinco de Mayo everybody, and I hope you bought low on Kyle Hendricks while you could! He had his best start of the season on Tuesday, limiting the Dodgers of all teams to just one run over seven innings. Hendricks was hardly the superstar of Tuesday, however, as Dylan Cease stole the show. He's now been phenomenal over his last two starts. Michael Kopech who? You can read more about Cease below.

As awful and concerning the injuries to Luis Robert and Christian Yelich are, there has been no shortage of outfielders to add off the waiver wire. Willie Calhoun and Tyler O'Neill are two of the hotter names that might be available right now. With Calhoun you're likely getting a plus batting average with decent pop, and with O'Neill you'll get a lower batting average with plus power and a little speed. Figure out what you need more and go get one! If you're in a deeper league, look for Josh Rojas or Mike Tauchman.

Of course, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Yelich injury sounds concerning

Getty Images

Brewers OF Christian Yelich was placed on the IL on Tuesday for the second stint this season. Brewers manager Craig Counsell sounds concerned, too, and he had the following to say on Tuesday: "Last night [Christian] told us that he's not going to be able to do this on a daily basis. And so we need to stop and completely resolve this. ... At this point, we don't have an answer."

Yelich's struggles date back to last season and he's striking out more than he ever has in his career. Could the dip in production be attributed to playing through an injury?

Scott's Worryometer is a solid 5 (out of 10). The back issues are something that has been constant for Yelich even dating back to his MVP season. There's not much you can do with Yelich, however. You can't sell him right now at his value. Scott would be more likely to buy than sell him at this point, but it would need to be at a discount.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

Austin Martin , the Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2020, is likely to split his playing time in the minors between shortstop and center field. He went 2 for 4 with a walk in his first game.

, the Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2020, is likely to split his playing time in the minors between shortstop and center field. He went 2 for 4 with a walk in his first game. Blue Jays SP Nate Pearson started Opening Day for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. He'll need to show he can work at least six innings consistently before he's considered for a promotion. He finished the game with eight strikeouts and just one walk over 3.2 innings. He's got a long way to go but also has the upside to potentially help win your league down the stretch run.

started Opening Day for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. He'll need to show he can work at least six innings consistently before he's considered for a promotion. He finished the game with eight strikeouts and just one walk over 3.2 innings. He's got a long way to go but also has the upside to potentially help win your league down the stretch run. Angels OF Jo Adell is starting his minor league season at Triple-A.

is starting his minor league season at Triple-A. Mariners pitching prospect Logan Gilbert will start Friday for their Triple-A affiliate. Gilbert is a personal favorite of mine.

Fantasy Baseball Today Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Cease continues to shine

White Sox SP Dylan Cease was amazing for a second straight outing. Cease struck out 11 Reds batters over six shutout innings. The numbers under the hood backed up Cease's strong box score stats as he induced 17 swinging strikes. Here are the numbers from his last two starts: 13 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 20 K on the back of a 21% swinging strike rate.

As Scott noted, the spin rate on his fastball was way up in Cease's previous shutout start, and it was way up again in this start. This is the big takeaway here. He's getting a lot of action on these pitches, and that's what the new pitching coach has been working on with both Cease and Carlos Rodon. It appears that something has clicked for Cease and he now looks like the dominant power pitcher he was always billed to be.

Cease has all the arm talent in the world and it looks like he's figuring out how to be a pitcher with a four-pitch mix. This is no longer the two-pitch mix Cease of the past. He's 63% rostered with a two-star week coming up. He is the definition of a must-add player and Scott told a listener on Twitter the answer was "yes" to whether or not he should drop Zach Plesac for Cease.

I'm personally eyeing the 50-55 range in my SP rankings for the perfect spot to drop Cease into my next update. Scott is putting him ahead of Chris Paddack, Frankie Montas and Danny Duffy -- just outside his top 50 SPs.

To stream or not to stream

The three SPs in bold are our top-three picks if you're in need of a streamer.

Wednesday options

Thursday options