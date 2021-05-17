Happy Monday! Let's start with the elephant in the room: it sucks Corey Seager will miss the next four weeks, maybe even more with a fracture in his hand. While there is no replacing Seager, we have a few shortstop options for you below.

Lucas Giolito wasn't the only starting pitcher who struggled this weekend, with Dylan Bundy getting roughed up by the Boston Red Sox. Bundy has now allowed five or more runs in three of his last five starts. His ERA now stands at 6.02, albeit with a much more manageable 3.84 xFIP and 3.53 xERA. Basically, Bundy has been super unlucky this season; his velocity is actually up. He's just struggled a bit with runners on base and home runs. While I have faith in a Bundy turnaround, I think you should bench him this week against the Twins until he starts to show us something.

Seager out at least four weeks

Dodgers SS Corey Seager looked like he was emerging as one of the five best pure hitters in baseball during Los Angeles' World Series run in 2020 and he was one of Scott White's favorite early-round values this offseason. Seager was dealt an unfortunate break during this weekend's action. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Seager broke the fifth metacarpal of his right hand is expected to miss at least four weeks with the injury.

Former top prospect Gavin Lux (60% rostered) is now likely take over at shortstop, and he started there in place of Seager on Sunday. He's worth taking a flier on now if you need a replacement for Seager. However, if Josh Rojas is on your waivers, you should prioritize him over Lux. The top priority waiver replacement for Seager for both Scott and Chris is Chicago's Nico Hoerner. So to recap: Hoerner, Rojas then Lux. Good luck!

Should you be concerned about Giolito?

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito continues to struggle and on Friday he couldn't find a way out of trouble against the Royals. He allowed five earned runs through six innings while also allowing eight combined hits and walks. After another disappointing outing, Giolito's ERA is all the way up to 4.97 on the season. The most alarming underlying number here is his three-year high 3.9 BB/9 ratio, and he has walked 11 batters over his last four starts.

While Giolito's 14.9% swinging strike rate is still strong, it's down from 17% last season. He has also allowed a career-high 19.5% HR/FB ratio -- that was under 14% each of the past two years. The whiff rate on his slider is way down, and that could be impacting his overall performances even though it's just his third pitch offering.

Chris remains unconcerned long-term with Giolito. There are still positive takeaways, including that he's throwing his changeup better than ever. It all comes down to the slider improving, but right now that pitch is getting absolutely crushed by right-handed batters. As Scott mentioned, even during his breakout season Giolitio had a stretch like this one from an ERA standpoint. He's still missing bats, and this just might be the kind of pitcher he is -- one who runs hot and cold rather than being consistently elite.

It's hard to figure out when Giolito will get back on track, but with a start this week coming against a Twins lineup that is seventh-best in wOPA vs. right-handed pitchers, it begs the question -- should we leave him out of our lineups this week? Both Scott and Chris agreed he still belong in your lineups.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

Rays SS Wander Franco hit a grand slam on Saturday.

hit a grand slam on Saturday. Rays 2B Vidal Brujan added another home run and another steal. He's up to five homers and three steals already in the minors.

added another home run and another steal. He's up to five homers and three steals already in the minors. Angels OF Jo Adell is now up to four home runs and two stolen bases but he has 17 strikeouts in 10 games.

Waiver wire pitchers

Rostered in 60% of leagues or fewer

Royals SP Brady Singer (56% rostered). His last start at CWS: 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 13 swinging strikes on 102 pitches. He draws the Tigers next.

(56% rostered). His last start at CWS: 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 13 swinging strikes on 102 pitches. He draws the Tigers next. Rays RP/SP Shane McClanahan (58%) picked up his first win of the season on Saturday vs. NYM but didn't pitch that great: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 16 swinging strikes on 75 pitches. He's thrown 75 and 80 pitches in his past two starts after being held under 65 pitches in his first two starts.

(58%) picked up his first win of the season on Saturday vs. NYM but didn't pitch that great: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 16 swinging strikes on 75 pitches. He's thrown 75 and 80 pitches in his past two starts after being held under 65 pitches in his first two starts. Royals SP Mike Minor (36%) in his last start at CWS: 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 11 swinging strikes on 100 pitches. He gets the Tigers this week.

(36%) in his last start at CWS: 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 11 swinging strikes on 100 pitches. He gets the Tigers this week. Angels SP Griffin Canning (36%) in his last start at BOS: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 15 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. In his last three starts, Canning has a 1.59 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17 innings.

(36%) in his last start at BOS: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 15 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. In his last three starts, Canning has a 1.59 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17 innings. Astros SP Luis Garcia (36%) in his last start vs. TEX: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. He now has a 3.34 ERA.

(36%) in his last start vs. TEX: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. He now has a 3.34 ERA. Braves SP Drew Smyly (26%) has allowed one earned run over his last two starts with only eight strikeouts to five walks over 12 IP during that span.

Waiver wire hitters

Cubs OF Ian Happ (50% rostered) went 3 for 4 with a home, double, two runs and two RBI Sunday and may be starting to heat up. He has seven games this week.

(50% rostered) went 3 for 4 with a home, double, two runs and two RBI Sunday and may be starting to heat up. He has seven games this week. Padres OF Tommy Pham (52%) has four hits with one home run, one stolen bases and five runs scored over last five games. He has six home games this week.

(52%) has four hits with one home run, one stolen bases and five runs scored over last five games. He has six home games this week. Tigers OF Robbie Grossman (43%) over his last seven games is batting .429 with two homers. He has six games this week.

(43%) over his last seven games is batting .429 with two homers. He has six games this week. Mariners 2B/OF Dylan Moore (49%) is batting .229 in May with three home runs and three stolen bases.

(49%) is batting .229 in May with three home runs and three stolen bases. Red Sox 1B Bobby Dalbec (44%) has five hits with two home runs and six RBI over his last four games and has six games this week.

(44%) has five hits with two home runs and six RBI over his last four games and has six games this week. Cardinals OF Harrison Bader (21%) in 16 games this season is batting .269 with four home runs and two stolen bases.

(21%) in 16 games this season is batting .269 with four home runs and two stolen bases. Mets 2B/3B/SS Jonathan Villar (23%) homered off Tyler Glasnow on Friday and has made 13 straight starts.

(23%) homered off Tyler Glasnow on Friday and has made 13 straight starts. Cubs OF Joc Pederson (31%) is batting .400 (16 for 40) with a 25% K rate in 10 games since returning from the IL but oddly enough has zero home runs during that span. He has seven games this week.

(31%) is batting .400 (16 for 40) with a 25% K rate in 10 games since returning from the IL but oddly enough has zero home runs during that span. He has seven games this week. Rangers OF David Dahl (23%) in his last seven games: .280 with two home runs and one stolen base. He has seven games this week.

(23%) in his last seven games: .280 with two home runs and one stolen base. He has seven games this week. Rays 1B/3B Yandy Diaz (13%) has seven hits over his last four games and a 17% BB to 13% K rate for the season.

(13%) has seven hits over his last four games and a 17% BB to 13% K rate for the season. Tigers 2B Jonathan Schoop (12%) has nine hits over his last six games and has six games this week.

Streaming options

