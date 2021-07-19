Usually I might poke fun at Mets fans, but even I can do that after this weekend. Plus, baseball and Fantasy Baseball are both better when Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor are healthy. Instead, both were placed on the injured list this weekend. You can find possible Lindor replacements below. As for deGrom, well, that's impossible.

DeGrom is currently having a historic season that features a 1.08 ERA and a 0.55 WHIP through 15 starts. If you play in a shallower league, the name Scott White and I agreed on was Jon Gray, who is currently 70% rostered. In four starts since coming off the IL, Gray has a 2.35 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP. There's also a decent chance he's moved by the Rockies before the trade deadline. A few other names you can look to add further down the list include Zach Thompson from the Marlins and Alex Cobb from the Angels. If you're desperate for a good matchup this week, Wily Peralta at the Royals fits the bill. Again, nobody is replacing deGrom or even coming close. Let's just hope this is another short stay on the IL.

Of course, as always, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Bad news on the deGrom front

The worst news by far coming out of the All-Star break is that the Mets will shut down SP Jacob deGrom from throwing and placed him on the IL. DeGrom has been so dominant through the break that he was in MVP discussions as a serious candidate. Here's what we know about the injury -- the good news and the bad. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen session. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage. Manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that deGrom will not throw again until the discomfort goes away.

DeGrom had this to say: "I'm frustrated. I don't know what else to say. I guess it's good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but ... the level of frustration now is really high."

There is no way to speculate how long deGrom can be out, but the good news is that there is no structural damage. Scott doesn't believe there's any reason to panic unless something pops up structurally speaking. You risk selling low and losing too much value by trying to trade him now.

The other big news was Mets SS Fransisco Lindor being placed on the IL with a grade 2 oblique strain. He wasn't given a timeline but obliques are tough. We've seen two separate oblique injuries cost Adalberto Mondesi almost his entire 2021 season, so I would expect something like a month at least.

Possible Lindor replacements

In shallow leagues (60-75% rostered): Scott ranks them as follows: Willy Adames, David Fletcher, then Luis Urias

In a little deeper leagues (less than 50%): Scott ranks them as follows: Brendan Rodgers then Nico Hoerner

In the deepest of leagues: Scott ranks them as follows: Orlando Arcia, Elvis Andrus, Leury Garcia -- the only one he sees any real upside in is Arcia.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Marsh gets the call

Angels top OF prospect Brandon Marsh and not Jo Adell is the first to get the call up from this talented minor league outfield. Marsh is known for his contact and speed tools with some pop to go along with it. He's hit 10 homers and has 20 steals over 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He's also been red-hot as of late. Marsh was batting .382 with two doubles, two triples, two homers and a stolen base in 12 July games. He's currently 13% rostered in CBS leagues.

Scott is not all that excited about Marsh and wouldn't drop players like Jeff McNeil or Cavan Biggio for him. A lot of the reason he's billed as a top-50 prospect is for his overall profile -- fielding factored in. He never showed big-time power in the minors. The power has developed, but will it translate to the MLB level?

More news and notes

Marlins SP Pablo Lopez being placed on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain is a big blow. No timetable but doubt this is a short stay. Braxton Garrett started Sunday, but Edward Cabrera could be coming

being placed on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain is a big blow. No timetable but doubt this is a short stay. Braxton Garrett started Sunday, but Edward Cabrera could be coming Yankees 1B Luke Voit was placed on the IL with a bone bruise in his knee.

was placed on the IL with a bone bruise in his knee. Brewers RP Devin Williams was placed on the IL with elbow discomfort.

was placed on the IL with elbow discomfort. Yankees OF Tim Locastro was placed on the IL with a torn ACL

was placed on the IL with a torn ACL Mariners OF Jake Fraley was placed on the IL with an illness

was placed on the IL with an illness Reds OF Michael Lorenzen was placed on the IL with a hamstring.

was placed on the IL with a hamstring. Angels OF Mike Trout is close to a full recovery, but the outfielder still doesn't have a rehab assignment scheduled.

is close to a full recovery, but the outfielder still doesn't have a rehab assignment scheduled. Cleveland SP Shane Bieber has done work with heavy balls but has yet to resume normal throwing. He remains without a clear timeline.



has done work with heavy balls but has yet to resume normal throwing. He remains without a clear timeline. Cleveland SP Aaron Civale is throwing from 105 feet. Civale has been on the IL since June 24 with a sprained right middle finger. He was slated to miss 4-to-5 weeks, so he figures to still be a week or two away from being able to go on a rehab assignment.

is throwing from 105 feet. Civale has been on the IL since June 24 with a sprained right middle finger. He was slated to miss 4-to-5 weeks, so he figures to still be a week or two away from being able to go on a rehab assignment. The White Sox gave SP Lance Lynn a two-year, $38 million extension.

a two-year, $38 million extension. Angels 3B Anthony Rendon recently suffered a setback with his hamstring and won't return for several weeks.

recently suffered a setback with his hamstring and won't return for several weeks. Dodgers SS C orey Seager won't return from the IL Monday but will participate in another simulated game that day. Sounds like he's close.

won't return from the IL Monday but will participate in another simulated game that day. Sounds like he's close. Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw said Saturday that he could resume playing catch next week. He's on the IL with that forearm injury.

said Saturday that he could resume playing catch next week. He's on the IL with that forearm injury. Giants SP Kevin Gausman could return and start Monday. He was scratched Friday to deal with a family emergency.

could return and start Monday. He was scratched Friday to deal with a family emergency. Brewers SP/RP Freddy Peralta won't make his first start of the second half until next week. The Brewers are going with a six man rotation for now. Maybe this is their plan to limit the innings of Peralta and Corbin Burnes?

won't make his first start of the second half until next week. The Brewers are going with a six man rotation for now. Maybe this is their plan to limit the innings of Peralta and Corbin Burnes? Giants C Buster Posey could return Monday. He's on the IL with a left thumb injury.

could return Monday. He's on the IL with a left thumb injury. The Marlins are no longer discussing a contract extension with OF Starling Marte, which I guess means he will be dealt before the trade deadline.

which I guess means he will be dealt before the trade deadline. A few subpar updates for Nationals pitchers: Stephen Strasburg didn't feel right after his simulated game last weekend, so he'll back off from mound work for now. Joe Ross threw Friday but still felt some discomfort in his elbow, so he'll remain on the IL.

didn't feel right after his simulated game last weekend, so he'll back off from mound work for now. threw Friday but still felt some discomfort in his elbow, so he'll remain on the IL. A's OF Mark Canha returned from the IL Saturday.

returned from the IL Saturday. Padres catcher Austin Nola is nearing his return.

is nearing his return. Reds OF Nick Senzel is expected to return some time in early August.

is expected to return some time in early August. The Tigers are expected to call SP Matt Manning up to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

up to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Touki Toussaint is scheduled to start Tuesday's game for the Braves. He has 18 K over his past two starts (12 IP) at Triple-A. He's just 6% rostered.

is scheduled to start Tuesday's game for the Braves. He has 18 K over his past two starts (12 IP) at Triple-A. He's just 6% rostered. There was a shooting outside the Padres-Nationals game Saturday, which halted play with fans packing inside the dugouts and clubhouse -- it was a scary scene,

Waiver wire options

Mets 3B JD Davis is back and he went 3 for 4 with a double dong on Saturday. He's 49% rostered

is back and he went 3 for 4 with a double dong on Saturday. He's 49% rostered Braves OF Joc Pederson had four hits with a homer in his first two starts with the Braves (led off both games, against both RHP and LHP). He's 42% rostered.

had four hits with a homer in his first two starts with the Braves (led off both games, against both RHP and LHP). He's 42% rostered. Mets 1B/OF Dominic Smith went 3 for 5 on Sunday and is now batting .300 with three homers in July. He's 65% rostered.

went 3 for 5 on Sunday and is now batting .300 with three homers in July. He's 65% rostered. Tigers OF Akil Baddoo went 2 for 4 with his 14th bag on Sunday. He is 51% rostered.

Marlins OF/1B Adam Duvall went 2 for 3 with his 20th homer -- he is 61% rostered.

went 2 for 3 with his 20th homer -- he is 61% rostered. Dodgers OF AJ Pollock is just 52% rostered and is producing big-time numbers at the moment. He has 13 homers and an OPS approaching .900.

Deeper waiver options