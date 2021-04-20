It was a light day of action Monday. Oddly enough Lucas Giolito looked like Danny Duffy while Duffy looked like Giolito. In a standard CBS H2H points league, Giolito wound up with -17 Fantasy points in the Patriots Day game against the Red Sox. On the other hand, Duffy continued to impressed with eight strikeouts over six innings. His fastball velocity this season is similar to his 2016, when Duffy owned a 3.51 ERA. You can find more on both below!

Since it was a light day of games, we spent time on the podcast looking at early-season statistical trends. Entering Monday, the league batting average was .233 with a 24.6% strikeout rate. The lowest batting average in a season ever was .237 back in 1968. We're making history, folks! I do expect BABIP to rise as the weather warms up but the strikeouts might be here to stay. We covered it more extensively on the pod, hitting on some trends regarding power and steals as well.

Lamet will finally make his debut

Padres SP Dinelson Lamet is one of the most exciting pitchers in the MLB purely from a stuff standpoint, but injuries have played a key role in his early career. Lamet hasn't started a game yet in 2021, but he will finally make his debut either today or on Wednesday against the Brewers. If the Padres decide to go with Lamet today, it could turn into a two-start week, with the second start coming on Sunday against the Dodgers.

Lamet has been brought along slowly this spring after an elbow/biceps issue shut him down in 2020, but let's not forget how dominant he was last season. In 2020, Lamet has 96 strikeouts in just 69 innings of work with a 2.09 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP.

More news and notes

OMGG players from Monday

Chris Towers' pick: White Sox SP Lucas Giolito

Giolito threw 55 pitches, recorded three outs and got five whiffs. Chicago's ace allowed eight runs (seven earned) in the first inning. He was brought back out for the second inning before allowing a solo home run to J.D. Martinez and a walk to Rafael Devers, then he was pulled. Today's disaster led to his ERA jumping from 2.55 to 5.79. As Chris made clear, there is nothing to worry about here. In fact, if it's possible to buy low in a trade from a panicked manager, this is a great opportunity. Scott brought up that this is the one game of the year that starts at 11 a.m. and could've also played a role in the odd outing for Giolito. From everything we hear, Giolito is not a morning person.

Scott White's pick: Royals SP Danny Duffy

He had 18 whiffs and 10 of those came on his fastball. He averaged 94 mph in his last outing -- as hard as he's thrown since 2016. It was down one mph on Monday but it's still back to what he averaged during his better days as a starter. Maybe he's rediscovered something because he's been pretty dominant so far and he has a history of being a successful pitcher when his velocity is up. It's time to take a flier on him in your league.

Scott stole my guy!

Deep-league players on waivers to consider

Giants OF Austin Slater (12% rostered). Slater had a .282 batting average with five home runs and eight steals in just 31 games in 2020. He now has seven hits in his last 18 at bats and he stole another base (to go along with two hits) on Monday. He has started four of the last five games. Scott is impressed -- adding that he reached base at a .408 clip last year and showed similar plus plate discipline this spring. Scott likes the power, speed and on base skills -- specifically in category leagues. He's somebody to look into if you're chasing upside in Roto leagues.

Rays SP Josh Fleming (34%). On Monday, Fleming pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings with the following stat line: 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K, 9 whiffs on 65 pitches. His career stat line in the minors: 3.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP. Fleming pitches to contact and had a 65% GB rate entering Monday so the strikeout upside is limited.

Brewers 2B Luis Urias (13%). Urias homered for Milwaukee in his return to San Diego -- a revenge game for the former top prospect! He has exactly one hit in five of his last six games and that includes two home runs. He's playing everyday and has 2B/3B/SS eligibility, and while he exited Monday's game early, the team later said he was just dealing with a cramp.

Rangers OF Adolis Garcia (4%). Garcia went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over the Angels. He's been with the Rangers since December 2019 after coming over from Cuba. He has a power/speed profile and batted .253 with 32 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 2019 in the PCL.

Rangers SP Kohei Arihara (19%). Arihara is not a big strikeout pitcher but allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Monday to help the Rangers secure a 6-4 win over the Angeles. Arihara added seven whiffs on 77 pitches, allowed just four combined hits and walks on Monday and has allowed zero earned runs over his last two starts.

Trade targets