Happy Monday, everyone! It was another action-packed weekend of baseball that was capped off by a few Father's Day games and a weekend to remember for one of the best hitters in baseball. Have yourself a weekend, Mike Trout. It's so good to have him back, too. Trout hit a two-run homer on Sunday during a win over the Mariners when he ripped a Logan Gilbert pitch 109.1 mph and 397 feet. It was Trout's fifth homer since June 16, and he became the first player in the history of AL/NL to hit four game-winning home runs in one series (against the Mariners).

Big-time prospects get the call

Riley Greene made his debut for the Tigers on Saturday after spending the early part of the season recovering from injury. Greene was originally in line to make the opening day roster -- a la Spencer Torkelson -- but he arrived on Saturday and immediately went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Greene is a big-time prospect and therefore he's already 71% rostered, but it's hard to imagine that number shouldn't be closer to 100%. Last year in the minors, Greene batted .301 with 24 homers and 16 stolen bases to go along with a .921 OPS.

Oneil Cruz will be getting the call up today, and if you remember back to the preseason, he's a Chris Towers favorite. He's also a favorite of mine. How can you not love a power-hitting middle infielder like Cruz, who comes the closest to Aaron Judge when it comes to boasting an NFL-esque frame. Just like Judge, a massive frame can make things difficult for opposing pitchers. Despite a bit of a rocky April, I can see Cruz becoming an impact contributor right away. Since the start of May, Cruz has been a lot better in the minors, and he's up to nine homers with 11 stolen bases. He's 64% rostered.

Alex Kirilloff might have been written off by some in your league, but he's on my radar, and for good reason. Before the wrist issues, Kirilloff was posting big-time advanced numbers and exit velocities you could buy into during the 2021 season. His 2022 season thus far has been injury-plagued again, but it appears that he may finally be over the injury bug, and he's back with the Twins now. He's already collected two hits in two games, and unlike Greenes and Cruz, he's easier to acquire. Kirilloff is just 53% rostered and will cost a whole lot less of your FAAB budget.

The Pirates are also bringing up Liover Peguero. He's an exciting prospect, but how long will he stick around? Peguero will replace Tucupita Marcano, who went on the COVID IL. That doesn't mean Peguero isn't here to stay if he hits the ground running. Peguero has been excellent in the minors this season batting .292 with five homers and 14 bags at Double-A. If you are in desperate need of speed, he's worth a speculative add for sure -- he has a ton of it.

Speaking of FBT favorites, Scott White favorite CJ Abrams is going to be recalled by the Padres, likely to address the Manny Machado injury. Abrams is now just 33% rostered and has been on an absolute tear in the minors during the month of June. Abrams' June includes a .371 batting average, three homers, five steals and a .965 OPS.

Lastly, we need to talk about Buddy Kennedy. While he may not be the same level prospect as the names mentioned above, Kennedy was promoted by the Diamondbacks this past weekend and cracked a grand slam on Sunday. That's one way to make your entrance known. He's just 1% rostered and only 3B eligible on CBS, but he did rip 22 homers with a .290 average in the minors last season only to follow it up with a strong 2022 thus far in the minors -- .296 average, four homers, and eight steals. He has 24 stolen bases combined during 2021 and the early part of 2022 in the minors.

What's wrong with Gore?

For a while it looked like the changes Padres SP MacKenzie Gore made in the minors were here to stay as he dominated at the major league level for an extended stretch. Now, it's starting to look like a minor league stint could be back on the horizon. Gore was tagged again this weekend -- this time in Coors Field -- where he allowed nine hits and eight earned runs through four innings. He has now walked three batters or more in four straight games. His swinging strike rate is also way down and his ERA has jumped to 3.64. That's not a bad number overall, but when you consider where he was at just a few starts ago, it's understandable to ring the alarm bells.

Is Charlie back?

We sure hope so! Charlie Morton finally started to look like his old self this weekend with a dominant outing from start to finish. Morton threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs and only allowed three hits and zero walks. He struck out nine and induced 21 swinging strikes. He had it all working in this one and it was actually the first outing of the season for Morton that he did not allow a single walk. He's now allowed one walk or fewer in five of his last seven starts and he's grabbed 16 or more swinging strikes in each of his last three starts.

News and lineup notes

