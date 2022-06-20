Happy Monday, everyone! It was another action-packed weekend of baseball that was capped off by a few Father's Day games and a weekend to remember for one of the best hitters in baseball. Have yourself a weekend, Mike Trout. It's so good to have him back, too. Trout hit a two-run homer on Sunday during a win over the Mariners when he ripped a Logan Gilbert pitch 109.1 mph and 397 feet. It was Trout's fifth homer since June 16, and he became the first player in the history of AL/NL to hit four game-winning home runs in one series (against the Mariners).
Big-time prospects get the call
Riley Greene made his debut for the Tigers on Saturday after spending the early part of the season recovering from injury. Greene was originally in line to make the opening day roster -- a la Spencer Torkelson -- but he arrived on Saturday and immediately went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Greene is a big-time prospect and therefore he's already 71% rostered, but it's hard to imagine that number shouldn't be closer to 100%. Last year in the minors, Greene batted .301 with 24 homers and 16 stolen bases to go along with a .921 OPS.
Oneil Cruz will be getting the call up today, and if you remember back to the preseason, he's a Chris Towers favorite. He's also a favorite of mine. How can you not love a power-hitting middle infielder like Cruz, who comes the closest to Aaron Judge when it comes to boasting an NFL-esque frame. Just like Judge, a massive frame can make things difficult for opposing pitchers. Despite a bit of a rocky April, I can see Cruz becoming an impact contributor right away. Since the start of May, Cruz has been a lot better in the minors, and he's up to nine homers with 11 stolen bases. He's 64% rostered.
Alex Kirilloff might have been written off by some in your league, but he's on my radar, and for good reason. Before the wrist issues, Kirilloff was posting big-time advanced numbers and exit velocities you could buy into during the 2021 season. His 2022 season thus far has been injury-plagued again, but it appears that he may finally be over the injury bug, and he's back with the Twins now. He's already collected two hits in two games, and unlike Greenes and Cruz, he's easier to acquire. Kirilloff is just 53% rostered and will cost a whole lot less of your FAAB budget.
The Pirates are also bringing up Liover Peguero. He's an exciting prospect, but how long will he stick around? Peguero will replace Tucupita Marcano, who went on the COVID IL. That doesn't mean Peguero isn't here to stay if he hits the ground running. Peguero has been excellent in the minors this season batting .292 with five homers and 14 bags at Double-A. If you are in desperate need of speed, he's worth a speculative add for sure -- he has a ton of it.
Speaking of FBT favorites, Scott White favorite CJ Abrams is going to be recalled by the Padres, likely to address the Manny Machado injury. Abrams is now just 33% rostered and has been on an absolute tear in the minors during the month of June. Abrams' June includes a .371 batting average, three homers, five steals and a .965 OPS.
Lastly, we need to talk about Buddy Kennedy. While he may not be the same level prospect as the names mentioned above, Kennedy was promoted by the Diamondbacks this past weekend and cracked a grand slam on Sunday. That's one way to make your entrance known. He's just 1% rostered and only 3B eligible on CBS, but he did rip 22 homers with a .290 average in the minors last season only to follow it up with a strong 2022 thus far in the minors -- .296 average, four homers, and eight steals. He has 24 stolen bases combined during 2021 and the early part of 2022 in the minors.
What's wrong with Gore?
For a while it looked like the changes Padres SP MacKenzie Gore made in the minors were here to stay as he dominated at the major league level for an extended stretch. Now, it's starting to look like a minor league stint could be back on the horizon. Gore was tagged again this weekend -- this time in Coors Field -- where he allowed nine hits and eight earned runs through four innings. He has now walked three batters or more in four straight games. His swinging strike rate is also way down and his ERA has jumped to 3.64. That's not a bad number overall, but when you consider where he was at just a few starts ago, it's understandable to ring the alarm bells.
Is Charlie back?
We sure hope so! Charlie Morton finally started to look like his old self this weekend with a dominant outing from start to finish. Morton threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs and only allowed three hits and zero walks. He struck out nine and induced 21 swinging strikes. He had it all working in this one and it was actually the first outing of the season for Morton that he did not allow a single walk. He's now allowed one walk or fewer in five of his last seven starts and he's grabbed 16 or more swinging strikes in each of his last three starts.
News and lineup notes
- Mookie Betts was placed on the IL with a fractured right rib. Dave Roberts said he expects Betts to return in about two weeks.
- Manny Machado was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after he exited in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Rockies. X-rays came back negative, but it seems like he's going to miss some time.
- Liam Hendriks is set to begin a throwing program Monday and is targeting July 1 for his return from the IL.
- Aaron Ashby has been cleared to make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals. Looks like he's in line for two starts.
- Chris Sale will begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Monday.
- Brandon Woodruff struck out seven of the eight batters he retired in a rehab start Saturday. He's expected to make one more rehab start before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.
- Tim Anderson is expected to return Monday against the Blue Jays.
- Wander Franco could rejoin the Rays next weekend against the Pirates.
- Kris Bryant is hopeful that he'll be able to return next weekend.
- Nick Lodolo struck out six across two innings in his rehab start Saturday. He's expected to make at least one more rehab start.
- Kolten Wong suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be activated for the Brewers' upcoming home stand. He's on the IL with a calf injury.
- Jesus Luzardo started a throwing program this weekend. He's on the IL with a forearm injury.
- Eloy Jimenez will have a chance to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday. He had his recent rehab paused due to normal leg soreness.
- Nathan Eovaldi is progressing slower than expected and is unlikely to return from the IL when first eligible. He's out with lower back inflammation.
- Nate Pearson was removed from Sunday's rehab start at Triple-A due to right shoulder discomfort
- Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday.
- Justin Upton made his first start with the Mariners on Friday and left that game after getting hit in the head with a pitch.
- Tylor Megill was placed on the IL with a strained right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks before being re-evaluated.
- Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season as he needs wrist surgery. It's been a real rough go the past couple years.
- Austin Meadows to the COVID IL after testing positive.
- Jesus Sanchez and Jesus Aguilar to the COVID IL.
- Frank Schwindel was placed on the IL with a lower back strain.
- Reds relievers Alexis Diaz was placed on the IL with right biceps tendinitis and Tony Santillan with a back injury.