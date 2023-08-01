Monday was a busy day in the MLB as the trade deadline action was blazing and the Fantasy Baseball landscape was moving around quite a bit. There was a lot of player movement to follow up an already active weekend heading into the league's trade deadline. We'll dive into all of the trades from Monday below and what the significance might be from a Fantasy standpoint.

Monday's movement

Mariners bullpen fallout

With the departure of Paul Sewald, the Mariners' bullpen has undergone some major changes. Andres Munoz has shown potential as a closer, but Justin Topa and Matt Brash have also been mentioned as potential options, indicating a possible committee situation. In Fantasy leagues, it might be wise to keep an eye on how the situation unfolds before spending too many resources on Munoz.

Drop-O-Meter

Marcus Stroman is struggling and had a tough outing against Cincinnati. It might be time to cut bait.

Anthony Rizzo's roster percentage seems high and based on name brand right now. He hasn't looked healthy almost all this season. Joey Meneses has been heating up in July, showing improvements in his performance, making him a viable option to consider picking up.

Ryan Mountcastle has been on a tear since returning from the IL. Keep him on your rosters and consider buying now if you need a bat.

Edward Cabrera has struggled in recent starts and could be going through a prolonged cold stretch. If you need quality starts now, there are likely better options available.

News and notes