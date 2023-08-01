Monday was a busy day in the MLB as the trade deadline action was blazing and the Fantasy Baseball landscape was moving around quite a bit. There was a lot of player movement to follow up an already active weekend heading into the league's trade deadline. We'll dive into all of the trades from Monday below and what the significance might be from a Fantasy standpoint.
Monday's movement
- The Rays acquired Aaron Civale from the Guardians for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. Civale has been impressive this season with a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, making him a valuable addition to the Rays' rotation. We discuss the big trades on the FBT in 5 podcast here.
- The Diamondbacks finally have their closer, Paul Sewald, after acquiring him from the Mets in exchange for Josh Rojas and two prospects. Sewald has been performing exceptionally well this year with a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
- The Cubs acquired Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals for DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Candelario has been having a strong year with a .258 average and 16 home runs, making him a valuable addition to the Cubs' lineup.
- The Brewers acquired Mark Canha from the Mets in exchange for Justin Jarvis. Canha has posted a .245 average with six home runs and seven stolen bases in 2023, showing strong plate discipline. He is expected to contribute as a designated hitter, corner outfielder, or first baseman for the Brewers.
- The Canha trade may open up an opportunity for Ronny Mauricio to join the Mets. The 22-year-old prospect has impressed with a .293 batting average, 16 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and an .835 OPS in the minors. The Mets might consider using him at second base or in the outfield alongside moving Jeff McNeil.
- Justin Jarvis, the 23-year-old starter traded to the Mets, has displayed mixed results in the minors with a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 385 1/3 innings pitched.
- The Diamondbacks acquired Jace Peterson in exchange for Chad Patrick.
- The Giants acquired AJ Pollock and Mark Mathias from the Mariners for an undisclosed return. Both Pollock and Mathias become available in NL-only leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Mariners bullpen fallout
With the departure of Paul Sewald, the Mariners' bullpen has undergone some major changes. Andres Munoz has shown potential as a closer, but Justin Topa and Matt Brash have also been mentioned as potential options, indicating a possible committee situation. In Fantasy leagues, it might be wise to keep an eye on how the situation unfolds before spending too many resources on Munoz.
Drop-O-Meter
- Marcus Stroman is struggling and had a tough outing against Cincinnati. It might be time to cut bait.
- Anthony Rizzo's roster percentage seems high and based on name brand right now. He hasn't looked healthy almost all this season. Joey Meneses has been heating up in July, showing improvements in his performance, making him a viable option to consider picking up.
- Ryan Mountcastle has been on a tear since returning from the IL. Keep him on your rosters and consider buying now if you need a bat.
- Edward Cabrera has struggled in recent starts and could be going through a prolonged cold stretch. If you need quality starts now, there are likely better options available.
News and notes
- Mike Trout took dry swings prior to Monday's game in Atlanta. It's unclear when he'll be able to return but facing live pitching will be the next big hurdle.
- This was a pleasant surprise as Jazz Chisholm was activated from the IL. He was batting cleanup and finished 1-for-3 with a double and his 15th stolen base.
- Max Fried has completed his rehab assignment and will be reinstated later this week. They haven't specified which day Fried will start, but it's likely Friday or Saturday.
- Bo Bichette exited Monday with right knee discomfort.
- Thairo Estrada will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A on Tuesday. He should be able to rejoin the Giants at some point this week.
- Eury Perez made a short start at Double-A last week, tossing just 2 1/3 innings and striking out five. According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, GM Kim Ng said the Marlins are "creating a path for him to come back" to the Marlins, but not specific timeline was provided. He's still 81% rostered, and people are holding on!
- Despite jamming his shoulder on Sunday, Ha-seong Kim was back in the lineup and leading off Monday in Coors Field.
- Aaron Boones said that "all options are on the table" when asked if the Yankees are committed to giving Luis Seveirno his next start in the rotation.
- Jarred Kelenic, who's out with a fractured left foot, is unlikely to return until early September.
- Michael Wacha was scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday. He's been out since early July with a shoulder injury.
- Griffin Canning was scratched from Monday's start with general soreness. Chase Silseth started in his place.
- What a confounding situation: Domingo German was scratched due to discomfort in his right armpit. Jhony Brito started in his place… and then German pitched five shutout innings in relief!
- Brendan Rodgers was reinstated Monday, batting fifth as the DH for the Rockies. He's 11% rostered.
- Charlie Blackmon will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday. He's been out since June 11 with a fractured right hand.
- Drew Smyly is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Reds at Wrigley Field.
- Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the IL with a left hamstring strain.
- Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A, which makes it sound like Jose Urquidy will be activated soon. Urquidy is 56% rostered.