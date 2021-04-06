And now we wait. Obviously the most important news in the world of Fantasy Baseball is regarding one of the faces of the sport in Fernando Tatis. He left Monday's game after appearing to re-aggravate a left shoulder injury. You can find more on that below.

Monday was filled with some big performances from players who may be available on your waiver wire. Most notable were Carlos Rodon, Steven Matz, and Akil Baddoo. Rodon and Matz, both regarded as former top prospects, are trying to climb back into Fantasy relevance. Both wound up with nine strikeouts each and should be speculatively added in 10-team leagues or deeper. Baddoo doesn't come with as much prospect pedigree but he had a great spring and has now homered in each of his first two games. The Detroit Tigers aren't exactly flush with talent so as long as Baddoo performs, he should play. Find out more about Monday's action below and on today's podcast.

Tatis suffers left shoulder subluxation

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. fell to the ground and clutched his arm after a big swing-and-miss on Monday night and he left the game. San Diego has since confirmed that Tatis suffered a left shoulder subluxation and he will be re-evaluated tomorrow. A subluxation is an official term for a dislocation. Tatis has dealt with his shoulder popping out at times in the past, and the broadcast booth for tonight's game mentioned him dealing with a shoulder injury in the spring, but this one looked particularly painful. That's all the speculation we'll be doing -- we'll wait for the official word on his status -- but a trip to the IL seems likely.

More news and notes

Monday's OMGG player

Scott White's pick: Tigers OF Akil Baddoo

The Rule 5 pick went 2 for 4 with a grand slam during Detroit's loss to Minnesota on Monday. While there is competition in the outfield in Detroit, Baddoo possesses enough of a power/speed profile to make him an interesting player to watch in shallow mixed leagues. He also has underrated plate discipline. This was his second straight game with a home run and both of those were hit the opposite way. He also now added his first stolen base to his stat line. In deeper five-OF leagues, Scott is advising to pick Baddoo up now.

Chris Towers' pick: Blue Jays SP Steven Matz

Matz allowed just two hits, one walk and one earned run over 6 1/3 innings with nine Ks in securing the win for Toronto over Texas. This was his first start with his new team and it followed up an impressive spring. His fastball velocity was 95.3 MPH -- up about 1 MPH -- and last year he had the fastest velocity he's ever had before. He had 15 whiffs on 91 pitches with a legitimate four-pitch mix. Chris plans to go get him if he's available on the waiver wire.

My pick: Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez

Martinez went 2 for 3 with two walks, his second home run of the season and three RBI. It's early, but his 95 MPH average exit velocity and only three strikeouts to two walks are a good sign. Last season, Martinez had a .680 OPS and he blamed it on not having in-game video. Some started to worry if he was fading at 33 years old, but we kept the faith here and felt he was a value at ADP all spring. Martinez finished as the 21st-best hitter in Roto and H2H points back in 2019 and he had an OPS over .900 each season from 2016-19.

Lineup notes from Monday

Deeper league names from Monday to watch

Royals SP Danny Duffy at CLE: 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K, 11 whiffs on 97 pitches and he averaged 93.1 MPH on the fastball. This was up about a tick from last year. He's got a start later this week at the White Sox, but if you want to add him for next week, when he's home vs. the Blue Jays, he is only 9% rostered.

Reds SP/RP Jose De Leon vs. PIT: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 9 K, 12 whiffs on 81 pitches and he used his sinker 73% of the time. De Leon is only 8% rostered.

Cubs SP Trevor Williams vs. MIL: 6 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K and 17 whiffs on 85 pitches. Williams is 22% rostered and with a juicy matchup at the Pirates later this week, but he draws the Braves next week. Williams had a 3.11 ERA back in 2018, but his ERA has been 5.38 and 6.18 in two seasons since.

Red Sox SP Nick Pivetta vs. TB: 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 4 K, 10 whiffs on 92 pitches, and his fastball velocity was up 2.1 MPH to 94.9 MPH. Pivetta is only 11% rostered.

Bullpen updates