Happy Monday, everyone! I want to highlight the start of today's newsletter with a nod to Michael Wacha, who made his return to the mound against the Yankees on Sunday and absolutely dominated them. Wacha, pitching in his 10th year in the bigs, is having the best season of his career. And this is coming off consecutive seasons where Wacha got tagged for a 5.05 and 6.62 ERA. And that's the beauty of it -- anyone can find new ways to perfect their craft and get red hot for a stretch.

Wacha threw seven innings of shutout baseball against the Yankees while striking out a season-high nine. The two hits he allowed were both singles and he walked one. The Yankees swung -- and missed -- on 18 of his pitches, including 10 that came from his now nasty changeup. Wacha now has a 2.44 ERA and 1.05 WHIP on the season.

We'll dive into key takeaways from the weekend's action, but first make sure you're all caught up on everything going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Right now, you can find Scott White's sleeper hitters for this week, his sleeper pitchers and his favorite two-start pitchers to target.

Ras almost goes the distance

It was a day of extraordinary pitching performances Sunday as Drew Rasmussen nearly made history. Ras took a perfect game all the way into the ninth inning before Jorge Mateo tagged him for a lead-off double. He finished the outing with a phenomenal 8 1/3 innings pitched, having allowed just one hit, no walks and one earned run. Ras struck out seven and induced 17 swinging strikes on just 87 pitches. That's all he needed. Ras is bordering on elite SP1 in Fantasy and has now lowered his ERA to 2.80 on the season. He's 74% rostered in CBS Leagues. We discussed Rasmussen among other topics on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast.

Tatis fallout

The craziest news of the weekend came off the diamond when we learned that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games by the MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis claims that he inadvertently took the substance as part of a medication to treat a ringworm he had, but that won't change much of the bottom line. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 games of the 2022 season and the beginning of next season -- depending on how many postseason games the Padres play.

Ha-Seong Kim will now likely keep his everyday role for the Padres if you're looking for exposure to this lineup and in a pinch to fill a starting spot.

Scott breaks down the impact of the Tatis suspension here.

Who's hot

One of my favorite players to target as an add for this week is Trent Grisham. He has been on a tear as of late and collected two more hits, one being a homer and stole another base as well. Grisham now has 15 homers, five steals and he has treated August like a launching point. He is batting .275 with five homers and one stolen base this month. He is also averaging a 91.5 mph exit velocity and a 50% fly ball rate.

Here's my favorite part: He's 42% rostered and has seven games this week -- and only one game against a lefty -- that one coming against Patrick Corbin. That's a nice set up.

Scott White is also warming up to Grisham in the Monday edition of the waiver wire here.

Who's not

Corey Kluber is still 85% rostered but you can't feel confident starting him in this week's matchup against the Yankees. Kluber has now allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts. His ERA has ballooned to 4.40 overall and it's hard to trust him in your lineups, but also a case can be made that he is not worth rostering for the stretch run.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: