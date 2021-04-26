Happy Monday! It was an especially eventful weekend that saw two pitchers on opposite ends of their careers steal the show on Sunday. Those were Michael Kopech, who struck out 10 Rangers, and Madison Bumgarner, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves. You can read about each pitcher just below.

Not everything was positive, however, as Luis Castillo continues to struggle early on. Through five starts, Castillo owns a 6.29 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP. He's been the biggest disappointment among the top-15 starting pitchers drafted. Before you go out and do anything rash, remember that he is typically a slow starter. Throughout his career, Castillo has a 4.43 ERA in the month of April. Do not drop him or sell-low on Castillo in a trade. Just be patient!

OMGG players of the weekend

Scott White's pick: White Sox SP Michael Kopech

Kopech went five innings against the Rangers with the following stat line: 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K. That's right -- Kopech was brilliant in striking out 10 batters in five innings. He generated 14 whiffs on 87 pitches and 11 on his fastball. His first seven outs of the game were strikeouts and he delivered an incredibly impressive 39 percent CSW rate (called strikes plus whiffs). Here's what Kopech had to say after the game about his maturation as a pitcher:

"I feel like right now, I'm throwing a better fastball than I did when I had a 100 mph fastball. I know what's going on in my body and in my mechanics every time that I throw a fastball, whereas before, the goal was more so, let's try to throw this as hard as I can."

Kopech now has 27:4 K:BB ratio in 15.2 innings this season and he's still just 66% rostered. The question mark now is less so production and more so what his role will be once Lance Lynn comes off the IL. Right now, Kopech looks better than Dylan Cease, and if it's likely that he'll replace him in the rotation once Lynn returns, then he's worth adding everywhere. Even if Cease holds the job temporarily when Lynn returns, it could only be a matter of time before Kopech replaces him.

It's important to keep in mind he hasn't thrown many innings since 2018, so we can't expect any more than 120 IP on the season. If he's bouncing back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen, he'll be limited in some Fantasy formats. Scott doesn't think Kopech is a must-roster SP right now regardless of how electric he looked against Cleveland. The other factors outweigh it.

My pick: Diamondbacks SP Madison Bumgarner

Before I dive into Bumgarner, I wanted to make sure everyone takes the time to run back the podcast and hear Towers' rant on no-hitter qualifications -- transcribing it would not do it justice. Anyway, it may be time to take Bumgarner more seriously after his seven-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts against the Braves. He had 10 swinging strikes on 98 pitches and most importantly his velocity was up on all three of his pitches up (91.1 mph on the four seam Sunday and that was 91.4 mph back in 2019 when he had a 3.90 ERA). He's only 47% rostered.

Despite all this, and despite banging the table for how much he deserves this to be considered a no-hitter, Chris has next to no interest in adding Bumgarner. He simply doesn't see the upside. Scott sees things a bit differently and is monitoring if Bumgarner can keep his velocity up.

Chris Towers' pick: Dodgers SP Dustin May

If May was breaking out, this is exactly what it would look like. He's throwing his curveball and his cutter more, and his sinker less. He's getting consistent swings and misses on three different pitches right now. He's near a 15% whiff rate and 35% strikeout rate. Just like on Sunday, he has a once-a-game blip (usually in the form of a home run), but otherwise, he sure looks like an ace right now. We can now add to his resume a dominant performance against one of the best teams in baseball. Scott did throw a little cold water on May though in that he hasn't gone deep innings-wise in any start and there could be a cap on him at about 20 starts.

More news and notes

Waiver wire hitters

Brewers 2B Kolten Wong (61% rostered). He racked up seven hits over the weekend, including a home run and a steal.

(61% rostered). He racked up seven hits over the weekend, including a home run and a steal. Rangers OF Adolis Garcia (34%). Garcia has eight hits over his last six games, including four home runs.

(34%). Garcia has eight hits over his last six games, including four home runs. Braves 3B Austin Riley (49%). Riley has six hits over his last five games, including two home runs.

(49%). Riley has six hits over his last five games, including two home runs. Rangers OF Willie Calhoun (33%). Calhoun has started three games in a row, has four hits in those games, and hit a game-tying home run off Liam Hendriks on Saturday.

(33%). Calhoun has started three games in a row, has four hits in those games, and hit a game-tying home run off Liam Hendriks on Saturday. Rockies 1B C.J. Cron (46%). Cron is starting to heat up with four hits on Sunday, including his third HR in five games.

(46%). Cron is starting to heat up with four hits on Sunday, including his third HR in five games. Rockies OF Raimel Tapia (52%). Tapia is now on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .306.

(52%). Tapia is now on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .306. Cubs SS Nico Hoerner (30%). The rookie started all three games this weekend and picked up four hits and two RBI.

(30%). The rookie started all three games this weekend and picked up four hits and two RBI. Twins 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (63%). One of the top prospects in baseball went 0 for 11 this weekend after struggling this spring.

(63%). One of the top prospects in baseball went 0 for 11 this weekend after struggling this spring. Marlins 1B Jesus Aguilar (48%). He has hit a homer in three straight and is now batting .284 with 17 RBI and 11 BB to 10 K.

(48%). He has hit a homer in three straight and is now batting .284 with 17 RBI and 11 BB to 10 K. Mets 3B J.D. Davis (46%). Davis went 3 for 4 with his second homer and he's been red-hot since returning from the IL.

