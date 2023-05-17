Happy Wednesday, everyone! The big news on Tuesday came on the injury front when it was learned that Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm would miss time. Chisholm hasn't replicated his batting average from his breakout stretch, but the power and speed combination was all there to start the 2023 season, so if you're in Roto leagues this is going to be a big loss. Chisholm was placed on the IL with turf toe and is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks with rest and rehab. Garrett Hampson started in center field and led off Tuesday, but he's not the replacement you're probably looking for. We'll go over a few players who you can look to replace Chisholm with in your lineup.

We'll also jump into some of the other notable action from Tuesday below.

Jazz replacements

If you're in shallower leagues, Morel may still be on your waiver wire despite his scorching start since being called up recently. He's 73% rostered in CBS leagues.

Paredes is 66% rostered and dominated the box score on Tuesday with two homers and 5 RBI. He's now batting .289 with six homers and an .860 OPS.

If you're in deeper leagues, Arcia is off to a .308 batting average and is just 42% rostered.

Senzel post, post, post (x100) hype sleeper? Maybe not a true post-hype breakout, but he's 40% rostered and hitting the ball well.

If you're looking for a buy low trade candidate, Gimenez makes sense if you just lost Chisholm.

Lynn finally gets going

It has been a rough 2023 for White Sox SP Lance Lynn, but he looked more like himself Tuesday. Lynn generated seven innings of one-run ball, didn't walk a batter, struck out seven and allowed just seven hits on 97 pitches. Lynn still allowed nine hard-hit balls, but his velocity was up and his command was much better. This could be an excellent time to buy Lynn for pennies on the dollar.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Liberatore on the way

Another big prospect is being called up. Matthew Liberatore will start Wednesday for the Cardinals. It's not an injury-related call up but a chance to give the Cardinals starters an extra day of rest. Here are his numbers after eight starts at the minor league level in 2023: 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 K over 46 IP, 14% SwStr rate. Liberatore has given up four earned in each of his past two starts in the minors He pitched 34 2/3 innings with the Cardinals last year and was awful, but his velocity is way up now and he's generating a lot more whiffs. Scoop him up for an upside play on the back end of your benches.

News & notes