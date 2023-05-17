Happy Wednesday, everyone! The big news on Tuesday came on the injury front when it was learned that Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm would miss time. Chisholm hasn't replicated his batting average from his breakout stretch, but the power and speed combination was all there to start the 2023 season, so if you're in Roto leagues this is going to be a big loss. Chisholm was placed on the IL with turf toe and is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks with rest and rehab. Garrett Hampson started in center field and led off Tuesday, but he's not the replacement you're probably looking for. We'll go over a few players who you can look to replace Chisholm with in your lineup.
We'll also jump into some of the other notable action from Tuesday below.
Jazz replacements
Christopher Morel, 2B/OF Cubs
If you're in shallower leagues, Morel may still be on your waiver wire despite his scorching start since being called up recently. He's 73% rostered in CBS leagues.
Isaac Paredes, 3B/2B/1B, Rays
Paredes is 66% rostered and dominated the box score on Tuesday with two homers and 5 RBI. He's now batting .289 with six homers and an .860 OPS.
Orlando Arcia, 2B/SS, Braves
If you're in deeper leagues, Arcia is off to a .308 batting average and is just 42% rostered.
Nick Senzel, 3B/OF, Reds
Senzel post, post, post (x100) hype sleeper? Maybe not a true post-hype breakout, but he's 40% rostered and hitting the ball well.
Andres Gimenez, 2B, Guardians
If you're looking for a buy low trade candidate, Gimenez makes sense if you just lost Chisholm.
Lynn finally gets going
It has been a rough 2023 for White Sox SP Lance Lynn, but he looked more like himself Tuesday. Lynn generated seven innings of one-run ball, didn't walk a batter, struck out seven and allowed just seven hits on 97 pitches. Lynn still allowed nine hard-hit balls, but his velocity was up and his command was much better. This could be an excellent time to buy Lynn for pennies on the dollar.
Liberatore on the way
Another big prospect is being called up. Matthew Liberatore will start Wednesday for the Cardinals. It's not an injury-related call up but a chance to give the Cardinals starters an extra day of rest. Here are his numbers after eight starts at the minor league level in 2023: 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 K over 46 IP, 14% SwStr rate. Liberatore has given up four earned in each of his past two starts in the minors He pitched 34 2/3 innings with the Cardinals last year and was awful, but his velocity is way up now and he's generating a lot more whiffs. Scoop him up for an upside play on the back end of your benches.
News & notes
- Taj Bradley is under consideration along with Cooper Criswell to start for the Rays on Wednesday against the Mets. Bradley is 73% rostered if you want to re-add him in shallower leagues.
- Vlad Guerrero Jr. will undergo an MRI on his right knee after leaving Tuesday night with right knee discomfort.
- Jacob deGrom threw a light bullpen Tuesday. He'll likely advance to more traditional bullpens in the coming days before going out on a rehab assignment.
- Tyler Glasnow threw four shutout innings with nine strikeouts in his rehab start at Triple-A Tuesday.
- Eloy Jimenez was cleared to run the bases and could resume swinging by the weekend. He's still at least a few weeks away after having an appendectomy.
- Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow. He's going to be shut down from throwing for a while, but the A's believe Miller will return this season. We just have no idea when.
- Domingo German was ejected because of a substance on his hand. He'll be suspended for 10 games, too.
- Liam Hendriks will make another rehab appearance at Triple-A Thursday. He's struggled thus far, which is totally reasonable, posting an 11.25 ERA in five appearances.
- Yandy Diaz was out of the lineup Tuesday with left groin tightness.
- Jose Ramirez was placed on the bereavement list and prospect Brayan Rocchio was recalled as a result. It only seems like it'll be a few days, though.
- Corey Seager was not activated Tuesday because of a stomach bug.
- Josh Naylor exited with left leg tightness. He was replaced by Gabriel Arias.
- Wade Miley left his start with a left lat strain
- Carlos Carrasco will likely return to the Mets' rotation Friday against the Guardians.
- Walker Buehler said he's aiming for a return to the mound on Sept. 1.
- Kyle Hendricks will make at least one more rehab start in the minors before returning to the Cubs.
- Omar Narvaez will begin a rehab assignment next week.
- Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker will have Tommy John surgery later this week.