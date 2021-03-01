Today was our Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 debut and we focused on late-round starting pitchers. As Scott White has intimated all offseason long, John Means is his favorite pitcher going outside the top-200 picks according to average draft position. There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Means. Over his final four starts last season, Means pitched to a 1.52 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP, striking out 30 across 23.2 innings. They were tough matchups, too, facing the Mets, Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays, with three of starts coming on the road.

Perhaps the biggest news from the weekend came with Shohei Ohtani who was reportedly hitting 100 MPH in his 35-pitch batting practice session. Ohtani could be had for pretty cheap this season as his current ADP stands at 186.8. The last time we saw Ohtani pitch extensively was back in 2018 when he looked like a near-ace. Although it was only 10 starts, Ohtani put up a 3.31 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 63 strikeouts across 51.2 innings pitched. Frank Stampfl and Scott White broke down Means and Ohtani while providing updates on Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Luis Severino, all three of whom are returning from Tommy John surgery.

In just five minutes, Frank and Scott broke down:

Why you should target Means late in your drafts

Whether or not we should move Ohtani back up our rankings

The potential return dates for Sale, Syndergaard, and Severino

