Welcome back, Juan Soto. It's been a tough stretch for Soto – really, a tough calendar year – but he looks like he's starting to figure things out.

He had two doubles Thursday, finishing his three-game set against the Twins with seven hits, five of them for extra bases. He's now hitting .419 with 10 extra-base hits and only eight strikeouts over his past 12 games, and he's looking a lot more like the guy we were drafting with a first-round pick.

That's not to say Soto is definitely fixed – 12 games is an awfully small sample size. But … I'm pretty confident he's going to be just fine moving forward. Maybe he'll be something short of a first-round-caliber player, but I think we're likely past the "How worried should I be about Juan Soto???" part of the season, at least.

I'm Chris Towers, filling in for Dan Schneier on the FBT Newsletter again, and here's what else you need to know about from Thursday's action and heading into the weekend:

Is Nathan Eovaldi the real deal?

Eovaldi twirled another gem Thursday, his third straight start without allowing a run, lowering his season ERA to 2.73 thanks to a 28.2-inning scoreless streak. In that stretch, he has 25 strikeouts to just two walks, and he's been one of the best pitchers in the game so far.

How is he doing it? There are a few things he's doing differently, most notably throwing his splitter and cutter a lot more often – he's at a 46% combined usage on those pitches so far, compared to just 31% last season. The cutter remains a pretty mediocre pitch, but the splitter has been an incredible weapon for him – he had 11 whiffs with it Thursday in addition to just a .192 wOBA allowed on the pitch coming into the season. He's generating a ton of ground balls with it in addition to pretty strong whiff rates, and that might be the biggest difference right now.

Nathan Eovaldi TEX • SP • #17 ERA 2.7 WHIP .99 IP 53.1 BB 8 K 56 View Profile

Can he keep this up? We've seen some pretty solid seasons from Eovaldi in the past, but never anything like the Cy Young-caliber level he's at right now. My gut tells me he won't keep it up, but that splitter looks pretty overwhelming right now, and I don't want to bet against a pitch like that.

Eovaldi is probably a sell-high candidate, but with how many pitching injuries and disappointments there have been so far, I'd need to be bowled over for him. I would probably move him for Alek Manoah, but I'm not super confident in that one. Eovaldi might just be a top-30 starter the rest of the way with his increased splitter usage.

Waiver-wire targets

Royce Lewis, SS, Twins

The Twins sent Jose Miranda down Wednesday, and then they had Lewis playing third base in his rehab debut Thursday. Lewis is working his way back from a second torn ACL and is likely to get multiple weeks, so he's not a super high priority add, but he's also a high-upside player, so don't forget about him as he works his way back.

I'll be willing to say Alvarez has officially arrived as a must-start Fantasy option, but he might not be far off now. He's started seven of 11 games for the Mets since the start of May, and two of the ones he didn't start were during double-headers. The path to playing DH regularly would open up considerable upside, and Alvarez is already 8 for 25 in May with two homers and only five strikeouts. He's a must-roster player in all two-catcher leagues, and is probably good enough to be rostered in most one-catcher leagues at this point.

Bailey Ober, SP, Twins

Ober wasn't as good this time around as his first three starts, but when a complete game with six strikeouts and no walks against a team like the Padres is your bad start, you've been pretty good. I think Ober's probably played over his head a bit so far, but he's also got a 3.54 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 172.2 career MLB innings, so it's not like he's been a scrub before this. Ober isn't an ace, but he should be a pretty good pitcher moving forward, and those are in relatively short supply.

Alex Kirilloff, OF, Twins

After going 1 for 3 with a walk Thursday, Kirilloff has now reached base in 10 of his first 18 trips to the plate since returning to the majors. He doesn't have an extra-base hit yet, and given his long-running wrist issues, it's fair to wonder how much power he'll ultimately be able to tap into. On the other hand, he did hit four homers in 14 games in the minors this season, so there's still some pop there. He's an interesting speculative add.

With Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the IL and expected to miss two months or more, the Braves are pretty desperate for pitching, and Fantasy players are itching to see Soroka get another shot. He had a 2.68 ERA in his only major-league season, so I understand the interest, but I'm just here to say that expectations should be kept in check. He has a 5.47 ERA in his six minor-league rehab starts, and he's coming back from two ruptured Achilles, something I can't remember another pitcher doing. Which is all to say, if the Braves get anything close to average production from Soroka, it's a pretty big win. I'm pulling for him, but I'm not getting my hopes up yet.

Week 8 sleeper pitchers

Week 8 hitter matchups

Best hitter matchups

Reds @COL3, NYY3 Diamondbacks @OAK3, @PIT3 Padres KC3, BOS3 Phillies @SF3, CHC3 Astros CHC3, OAK3

Worst hitter matchups

Pirates @DET2, ARI3 Cubs @HOU3, @PHI3 Royals @SD3, @CHW3 Braves @TEX3, SEA3 Twins @LAD3, @LAA3

News & notes