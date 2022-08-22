Happy Monday, everyone! We'll start today off with the most delightful story from the weekend and that centers around a pitcher on the New York Mets who helped close out and win their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Mets left-handed bullpen option Nate Fisher made his MLB debut and immediately tossed three shutout innings. There's nothing special about that until you learn that Fisher was out of baseball and working for a bank 14 months ago.

Fisher was released by the Marlins after the 2020 minor league season was canceled and then he went back to his hometown in Nebraska to work in a bank. Fast forward to Sunday and the 26-year-old played a key role in a key series for the Mets.

We're not the only ones surprised by this -- here's what Mets outfielder Mark Canha had to say about Fielder's debut:

"I didn't even know who this guy was when he came into the game today," said Mets left fielder Mark Canha, who hit a pair of homers in the victory. "And man, he did a hell of a job for us today. That was awesome."

Speaking of Canha, his two homers -- the last capped off with a bat flip after cracking the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the ninth -- capped off a wild 10-9 win.

Another fun story from Sunday centers around a player who was completely written off -- and quite honestly villainized by a fanbase -- only to find a new home in-season and recapture his old form. That player is of course Joey Gallo. The veteran retooled his swing after joining the Dodgers and leaving the Yankees and so far it has remade his 2022 season. On Sunday, Gallo went 2-for-3. He hit a triple, walked, scored two runs and made two of the best fielding plays of the day.

Now let's dive into some of the more Fantasy-focused takeaways. But -- before we do that -- let's catch up with some of the excellent and actionable content over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White's sleeper hitters, sleeper pitchers and two-start pitcher rankings lead the way.

Scott loves what Vinny Pasquantino has in store for this coming week: "I'm hoping this is the last week I have to do this with Pasquantino. The way his August has gone, it should be evident to all by now that he's good enough to keep in your lineup regardless of matchups. Let's get that roster rate over 80 percent so I can stop writing about him."

He's also high on Cole Irvin's coming matchup this week: "Not only is Irvin at home, where he has a 2.12 ERA on the year, but he's facing a Marlins lineup that's arguably the worst in the league against lefties, ranking dead last in both OPS and strikeout rate."

Fraley a deep league option

Jake Fraley went consecutive days with ah some run and that included a Sunday showing that also included a stolen base. He now has four homers over his last six games. If you're looking for a sleeper option for the coming week, Fraley makes a lot of since. He has seven games on the slate this week with two left-handed pitchers scheduled.

Fraley is just 13% rostered and has been on a mini heater over his last 18 games with a .357 batting average, six homers, one stolen base, an 11% walk rate and a 16% strikeout rate.

Sandoval smoking hot

Patrick Sandoval delivered the first complete game of his baseball career and he made it a shutout. Against the Tigers, Sandoval went the distance and allowed just four hits and zero walks. The zero walks are specifically notable. He needed just 97 pitches in what was easily the most efficient outing for a pitcher who has flashed but not always been efficient this year. Sandoval lowers his ERA to 3.14 on the season with a 1.40 WHIP. He's 63% rostered.

Who's hot

Triston McKenzie was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball down the stretch run of the 2021 season and it looks like's primed to do something similar down the stretch run of this season. McKenzie racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts against the White Sox. He totaled seven innings pitched and allowed just six hits and not a single walk. He allowed two earned runs but also induced 25 swinging strikes on 101 pitches. The winning recipe right now for McKenzie is more sliders and curveballs. His ERA has dipped to 3.11 with a 0.96 WHIP and 138 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings.

Who's not

Let's start by making it clear that we do not expect this cold streak to last more than this one start, but the Dodgers sure got to Sandy Alcantara on Sunday. The Cy Young hopeful allowed six runs over 3 2/3 innings. He also allowed 10 hits on the day including a Cody Bellinger home run. He gets a chance to get revenge against the Dodgers this coming Saturday night.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: