Happy Monday, everyone! The Fantasy Baseball season is winding down as is the MLB regular season and it's fun to watch some of the small wins we get that may not impact the Fantasy landscape all that much. Take Albert Pujols, for example, who hit home run No. 697 to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list. Pujols is now three shy of 700 and the big night for the future Hall of Famer was capped off by his generous offer to allow the Pirates fan who caught it to keep the momentous baseball.

We'll dive into more of the takeaways from the weekend's action, including key Fantasy Baseball takeaways, but first make sure you're all caught up with what's going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White got you prepared for Week 24 with his sleeper hitters of the week, his sleeper pitchers and his favorite two-start pitchers.

Scott is hyped about big weeks coming for a pair of third basemen.

Scott on Josh Jung: "Jung homered in his major-league debut Friday, and I'm confident even more good times are ahead for the 24-year-old, who looked to be the Rangers' opening day third baseman before hurting his shoulder in February. Given his favorable seven-game slate, there isn't a waiver wire pickup I'd be more confident using right now." Jung is just 43% rostered.

Scott on Jose Miranda: "Miranda has only recently dropped below the 80 percent rostership threshold, thus enabling me to identify him as a sleeper, and I'm taking advantage this week given his favorable matchups against pitchers like Kris Bubic, Zack Greinke, Daniel Lynch and Cody Morris. The rookie had a quiet August but is off to a nice start in September."

Scott is also high on Patrick Sandoval as a sleeper pitcher: "Sandoval has been more in control lately with four walks in his past four starts and has the potential to pile up whiffs with his changeup and slider. His opponent this week, Cleveland, has the second-lowest OPS against left-handed pitchers."

Also, load up Jordan Montgomery for his pair of starts as Scott has him in his most trusted column of two-start pitchers for this coming week.

Lodolo shines

Nick Lodolo looked like the high-upside pitcher we know is somewhere in there over the weekend when he tossed eight innings of five-hit ball. He allowed two earned runs but didn't walk a single batter on route to racking up 11 strikeouts with 20 induced swinging strikes on 107 pitches. Lodolo now has a 2.43 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 35 strikeouts to six walks over his last 33 1/3 innings pitched. He's 65% rostered with a juicy matchup against the Pirates this week.

Here's what Scott had to say about Lodolo making his sleeper pitchers suggestions for Week 24: "Lodolo is looking at a slate of excellent matchups to close out the season, but none better than the Pirates. The rookie seems to be rounding into form, too, with a 2.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in his past nine starts."

Lodolo also made Scott's latest waiver wire suggestions. Here's what Scott said about scooping him off your wire: "I've been hyping up Lodolo's remaining schedule for at least a week now, and if you haven't taken heed, well, you missed out on a doozy Friday -- the best start of his young career, in fact. With it, he's now sporting a 2.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in his past nine starts, and if you're thinking you'd like to get in on that, guess what? You're not too late. Lodolo remains available in more than one-third of CBS Sports leagues even with his upcoming matchup against the Pirates. After that, he's in for a two-start week against the Red Sox and the same Brewers team he blew away Friday. Then, it's one final matchup against the Cubs. Pick up Lodolo now, and it's possible you'll keep him in your lineup the rest of the way."

McCarthy's big September continues

Jake McCarthy is not the flashiest name in Fantasy Baseball but he just had another huge weekend. He went 3-for-5 with a homer on Friday and also stole another bag. He then followed that up with four more hits and another steal on Sunday. McCarthy has seven home games this coming week and is batting .296 with eight homers and 17 stolen bases. He's 68% rostered and that should change fast.

Scott profiled McCarthy as one of the top waiver plays of the week: "McCarthy is the sort of pickup who may not make sense for everyone given where we are in the season. Sure, he has all the momentum right now, his four-hit game Sunday giving him a .386 (34 for 88) batting average, five home runs and 10 stolen bases in his past 24 games, and with his line-drive tendencies and all-fields approach, I wouldn't put it past him to sustain a .300 batting average the rest of the way. But he faces the Dodgers and Padres pitching staffs this week, followed by the Dodgers and Giants next week, and things don't get much better from there. In five-outfielder leagues, it's not enough to make you think twice, but in three-outfielder leagues, particularly ones that don't prioritize stolen bases, you might not have as much use for McCarthy."

Who's hot

Carlos Rodon is making a run at a few things including the NL strikeouts leader in 2022. He racked up 11 strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cubbies this weekend to bring his total to 212 strikeouts on the season through 162 2/3 innings pitched. He also carries a 2.93 ERA to go along with it and a 14% swinging strike rate.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: