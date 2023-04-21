Happy Friday, everyone! Thursday's action was highlighted by one of this Fantasy Baseball season's early waiver wire studs. Dodgers OF James Outman went undrafted in the majority of leagues but is now trending toward emerging as that early-season waiver wire scoop that could be a difference maker -- specifically in five outfield leagues. Outman went 2-for-5 with two homers including a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning for the Dodgers. He's batting .290 with five homers, 12 runs, 15 RBI and two stolen bases -- and he led off for the Dodgers on Thursday. Outman is up to 88% rostered and his 90.6 mph average exit velocity and 92nd percentile sprint speed give reason to believe he's not a sell high but instead a potential league-winning hold. Scott moved him up to OF51 overall and Frank is at OF48 overall for Outman, but I'm even more bullish on his potential over the rest of the season, especially if he can find a way to stay atop the Dodgers batting order.

We'll dive into some more key takeaways from Thursday's action and then preview what we'll expect next week, including some of Scott's favorite Week 5 sleeper plays.

Intriguing waiver wire pitchers

Houck threw a career-high seven innings and allowed just six hits, one walk and three earned runs while striking out seven Twins on Thursday. He induced 16 swinging strikes and his new pitch this year -- the cutter -- has been working for him. He's doubled his splitter usage and it drew six whiffs in this game. He's now allowed three runs or fewer in all four starts (but this was his first start going more than five innings). Houck is just 25% rostered and draws the Orioles next week. *Bonus: Houck is RP eligible and a SPARP in points leagues.

Contreras flashed in his MLB debut last year and he looked great on Thursday against the Reds. He threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed just five hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out eight and inducing 14 swinging strikes. Contreras is 38% rostered with a matchup against the Dodgers on the slate next week.

Prospects report

Scott White took a deep dive into the most exciting prospects who haven't yet been called up but could be on the verge. These are the players to stash on your benches now over some of the lower-ceiling, high floor options getting at bats on your bench right now. For Scott's full prospects report, you can find it here.

These are his top two stashes:

Matt Mervis, 1B, Cubs: "Matt Mervis has trended on Twitter almost every day this week. Sure, he's hot right now, with three multi-hit games in his past five, but streaking minor-leaguers rarely get that kind of attention. As I said for Brett Baty a week ago, the pressure is mounting. Like Baty, Mervis is blocked by a veteran retread struggling to keep his head above water. Even with a home run Thursday (his first), Eric Hosmer is batting .245 with a .649 OPS. He's been one of the few weak points in a Cubs lineup that has them looking like surprise contenders. At 25, Mervis doesn't have much left to prove, particularly after he led all the minors in extra-base hits and total bases last year."

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, Diamondbacks: "Every Madison Bumgarner start now requires a tourniquet. It's been getting progressively worse over the life of his Diamondbacks contract, and now that he's in the second-to-last year, maybe there's justification to begin phasing him out. The 33-year-old has made vague references to an ailment of some kind, so an IL stint would be a good place to start."

News & notes