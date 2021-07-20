Did you know that over his last 21 games, Randy Arozarena is batting just .167 with zero homers, zero steals, and five caught stealing? Anybody is prone to a three-week slump. It's just weird seeing from the same guy who looked like the best hitter on the planet last October. That isn't fair, though, we need to remind ourselves that Arozarena is technically still a rookie. He needs to be held in all category leagues but his plate discipline is making it harder in points leagues.

Another player who is getting tougher to hold is Tony Gonsolin. He lasted just 3.1 innings Monday, allowed three runs on five hits and four more walks. Still, Gonsolin's ERA remains just 2.83. The most frustrating part of his return is that he's gone five innings just once in seven starts. Scott White and I both agreed to hold for now but I must admit my patience is wearing thin.

A slew of Monday double dongs!

Meet the Mets! They were mashing on Monday. OF Michael Conforto connected on his fifth and sixth home runs of the season on Monday night. He now has eight hits and four homers in his last five games -- talk about heating up. Here are the other players who delivered double dongs on Monday:

Nationals OF Juan Soto now has five homers in four games after collecting two on Monday.

now has five homers in four games after collecting two on Monday. Twins C Mitch Garver in his first game back ripped two homers. Garver has looked a lot like the 2019 version on Monday. It's worth reminding that he was batting .281 with a big-time OPS in June before the injury. He is just 59% rostered and we would drop Yadier Molina for Garver. We just moved Garver ahead of him in the rankings. We'd also take him over Max Stassi.

in his first game back ripped two homers. Garver has looked a lot like the 2019 version on Monday. It's worth reminding that he was batting .281 with a big-time OPS in June before the injury. He is just 59% rostered and we would drop Yadier Molina for Garver. We just moved Garver ahead of him in the rankings. We'd also take him over Max Stassi. Kike Hernandez. Fun fact: In his last 18 games here is Hernandez's stat line: .279 average, seven home runs and more walks than strikeouts. He's hitting a ton of fly balls and is just 43% rostered despite being 2B and OF eligible.

More news and notes

Giants SS Brandon Crawford was placed on the iL with an oblique strain. Manager Gabe Kapler expects Crawford to need between 10-to-14 days to make a full recovery. Not so bad.

was placed on the iL with an oblique strain. Manager Gabe Kapler expects Crawford to need between 10-to-14 days to make a full recovery. Not so bad. Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm went to the IL with a bone bruise in his left shoulder. He'll be shut down for at least 10 days.

went to the IL with a bone bruise in his left shoulder. He'll be shut down for at least 10 days. Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah went to the IL with a back bruise. Manoah was still able to play catch on Monday, so he may not be looking at a lengthy absence.

went to the IL with a back bruise. Manoah was still able to play catch on Monday, so he may not be looking at a lengthy absence. Dodgers 2B Gavin Lux with his left hamstring on Monday.

with his left hamstring on Monday. Marlins 1B/OF Garrett Cooper left with a sprained elbow.

left with a sprained elbow. Angels OF Mike Trout said he ran at 90 percent but still doesn't know when he'll begin a rehab assignment.

said he ran at 90 percent but still doesn't know when he'll begin a rehab assignment. Cleveland SP Shane Bieber played catch Monday. It was the first time doing so since he landed on the IL.

played catch Monday. It was the first time doing so since he landed on the IL. Rays SP Tyler Glasnow continues to feel good after playing light catch.

continues to feel good after playing light catch. Orioles SP John Means will return Tuesday and start for the Orioles against the Rays.

will return Tuesday and start for the Orioles against the Rays. Dodgers SS Corey Seager could be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday. He'll be evaluated again on Tuesday.

could be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday. He'll be evaluated again on Tuesday. After originally being listed as a starter, Dodgers OF Mookie Betts was scratched from Monday's starting lineup due to right hip irritation that's been bugging him.

was scratched from Monday's starting lineup due to right hip irritation that's been bugging him. Cardinals SP Jack Flaherty is expected to face hitters this week. He's coming along quite slowly as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.

is expected to face hitters this week. He's coming along quite slowly as he works his way back from a left oblique strain. White Sox OF Luis Robert will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at High-A Winston-Salem. He's been out since early May with a hip issue. Robert is currently 73% rostered.

will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at High-A Winston-Salem. He's been out since early May with a hip issue. Robert is currently 73% rostered. Mets SP Carlos Carrasco will report to Triple-A Syracuse for another rehab start Tuesday.

will report to Triple-A Syracuse for another rehab start Tuesday. Giants C Buster Posey was reinstated and batting third Monday. He hit a 2-run bomb off Tony Gonsolin in his first AB.

was reinstated and batting third Monday. He hit a 2-run bomb off Tony Gonsolin in his first AB. Dodgers pitching prospect Josiah Gray is expected to be promoted to the major-league team on Tuesday. They don't know what role he'll play yet. He's 30% rostered.

is expected to be promoted to the major-league team on Tuesday. They don't know what role he'll play yet. He's 30% rostered. Reds 2B Mike Moustakas was seen taking grounders Monday. He's been on the IL for two months with a heel injury. He's 67% rostered if you have space available to stash.

was seen taking grounders Monday. He's been on the IL for two months with a heel injury. He's 67% rostered if you have space available to stash. Angels OF Justin Upton is starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

