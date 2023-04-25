Happy Tuesday, everyone! Mondays are typically slow in the Fantasy Baseball world with fewer games on the schedule, but there was certainly a lot of action in the games we had. Let's kick things off by discussing a player who is rostered in just 54% of CBS leagues and the case he's made to be rostered everywhere. There's always fatigue when it comes to this player, and some managers are nervous about the bottom falling out, but we're talking about Joey Gallo who connected on his sixth home run of the season Monday night. Gallo has been surprising this year, and it hasn't just been in the power department. Since returning from injury, he has three homers in six games and Monday's bomb went 432 feet with a 110.6 mph exit velocity. Gallo is batting .243 with a 16% walk rate, 30% strikeout rate, 100.3 mph average exit velocity and a 33% barrel rate. If he can sustain those numbers, he'll be a valuable addition to your roster now, and not just in H2H points leagues.
Let's dive into some more of Monday's action.
Struggling starters
All of the following starters were at one point considered sleepers, breakouts or value-based picks to help anchor your rotation, and they're all struggling to get on track in 2023. Let's take a closer look:
Chris Sale, Red Sox
I guess the Orioles own Chris Sale. He struggled against Baltimore's lineup again on Monday, this time allowing five runs, nine hits and a walk over five innings where he failed to generate a single strikeout. Sale induced just two swinging strikes on 83 pitches despite seeing his velocity increase on his fastball and slider, with the latter increasing nearly 2 mph. The issue for Sale right now is that he's giving up a ton of hard contact -- eight hard-hit balls in this outing through just five innings of work. Sale has made three starts against the Orioles dating back to spring training and he's allowed 18 earned runs over 13 innings. You can hold Sale for now, but he belongs on your benches.
Nick Lodolo, Reds
It was never going to be all roses for any Reds pitcher, but despite flashing earlier this season, Lodolo is struggling now. He has gotten absolutely lit up in his last two starts, and Monday night's rocking included six earned runs, nine hits and two walks allowed through just four innings pitched. Lodolo has now surrendered five homers in his last two starts. HIs ERA is up to 6.31 with a 1.87 WHIP. Lodolo has a chance to get back on track with a matchup against the Athletics this weekend, but it's hard to trust him in your lineup.
Lance Lynn, White Sox
Lynn was a favorite of mine -- along with Frank Stampfl -- and ultimately he was my most rostered pitcher based on price. In the words of Gob Bluth, I've made a huge mistake. Lynn couldn't get it going on Monday against the Blue Jays. He allowed four earned through five innings of work. Once again, the hard contact got him -- six hard hit balls allowed through just five innings on Monday including a home run to Cavan Biggio. Lynn has a 7.52 ERA through the start of the season and must be benched.
News & notes
- Yordan Alvarez is dealing with neck discomfort and has been sent back to Houston for tests, which doesn't sound great. The Astros had Corey Julks in LF and Yainer Diaz at DH Monday.
- Sandy Alcantara has officially been cleared to start Wednesday at the Braves following a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday.
- Chris Bassitt left Monday's start due to lower back tightness, but should be good for his next start.
- Michael Harris has been cleared to start a rehab assignment and is expected to be activated this weekend against the Mets.
- Congrats to all of the Dodgers players who are seemingly having babies at the exact same time. Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were both placed on the paternity list, joining Evan Phillips, who's still on it. As a result, prospect Michael Busch was recalled. He was batting .337 with two HR in 21 games at Triple-A this season. He hit 32 HR in the minors last season but I don't think he'll be around for long, right?
- Lucas Giolito was placed on the bereavement list but should make his next scheduled start Friday against the Rays.
- Jordan Walker sat Monday night, the third time in six games.
- Mitch Haniger made his Giants debut Monday night, batting third in the lineup.
- Christian Walker has missed two straight due to a left forearm injury he suffered from a hit-by-pitch over the weekend.
- Luis Severino threw two up and downs on Monday and will throw again Friday.
- Kris Bryant was back in the lineup Monday, batting third and playing right field. He missed two games with a lower-body injury.
- The Diamondbacks optioned Drey Jameson to Triple-A Monday. They'll need a fifth starter eventually, which could be Brandon Pfaadt.
- Kenta Maeda will make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees. He left his last outing after getting hit by a comebacker.
- Jose Siri is likely to be activated on Tuesday. He's missed some time with a hamstring strain. He's 23% rostered for those in deeper five-outfielder leagues.
- Luis Arraez has missed two straight due to a left knee bruise. Jon Berti started at second base with Garrett Hampson at short.
- Brayan Bello was optioned to Triple-A, which means Tanner Houck's rotation spot is safe for now.
- The Blue Jays recalled Nate Pearson from Triple-A. He'll join the bullpen. His 2023 minors: 2.16 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 16 K over 8.1 IP. Pearson is 8% rostered.
- The Rockies optioned Elehuris Montero to Triple-A. Brenton Doyle was recalled and batting eighth Monday.
- Matt Bush was placed on the IL with right rotator cuff tendinitis.
- Darin Ruf was placed on the IL with right wrist inflammation.
- Bailey Ober was optioned back to Triple-A following a solid start over the weekend.
- Logan O'Hoppe will undergo surgery on his torn labrum Tuesday. He's expected to miss 4-6 months.
- Luis Media will be recalled and start Wednesday for the A's. He came over in the Frankie Montas trade.
- Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday has been promoted from Low-A to High-A after just 13 games.
- The Reds promoted pitching prospect Andrew Abbott from Double-A to Triple-A Monday. In three starts at Double-A: 1.15 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, 36 K over 15.2 IP.