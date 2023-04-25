Happy Tuesday, everyone! Mondays are typically slow in the Fantasy Baseball world with fewer games on the schedule, but there was certainly a lot of action in the games we had. Let's kick things off by discussing a player who is rostered in just 54% of CBS leagues and the case he's made to be rostered everywhere. There's always fatigue when it comes to this player, and some managers are nervous about the bottom falling out, but we're talking about Joey Gallo who connected on his sixth home run of the season Monday night. Gallo has been surprising this year, and it hasn't just been in the power department. Since returning from injury, he has three homers in six games and Monday's bomb went 432 feet with a 110.6 mph exit velocity. Gallo is batting .243 with a 16% walk rate, 30% strikeout rate, 100.3 mph average exit velocity and a 33% barrel rate. If he can sustain those numbers, he'll be a valuable addition to your roster now, and not just in H2H points leagues.

Let's dive into some more of Monday's action.

Struggling starters

All of the following starters were at one point considered sleepers, breakouts or value-based picks to help anchor your rotation, and they're all struggling to get on track in 2023. Let's take a closer look:

I guess the Orioles own Chris Sale. He struggled against Baltimore's lineup again on Monday, this time allowing five runs, nine hits and a walk over five innings where he failed to generate a single strikeout. Sale induced just two swinging strikes on 83 pitches despite seeing his velocity increase on his fastball and slider, with the latter increasing nearly 2 mph. The issue for Sale right now is that he's giving up a ton of hard contact -- eight hard-hit balls in this outing through just five innings of work. Sale has made three starts against the Orioles dating back to spring training and he's allowed 18 earned runs over 13 innings. You can hold Sale for now, but he belongs on your benches.

It was never going to be all roses for any Reds pitcher, but despite flashing earlier this season, Lodolo is struggling now. He has gotten absolutely lit up in his last two starts, and Monday night's rocking included six earned runs, nine hits and two walks allowed through just four innings pitched. Lodolo has now surrendered five homers in his last two starts. HIs ERA is up to 6.31 with a 1.87 WHIP. Lodolo has a chance to get back on track with a matchup against the Athletics this weekend, but it's hard to trust him in your lineup.

Lynn was a favorite of mine -- along with Frank Stampfl -- and ultimately he was my most rostered pitcher based on price. In the words of Gob Bluth, I've made a huge mistake. Lynn couldn't get it going on Monday against the Blue Jays. He allowed four earned through five innings of work. Once again, the hard contact got him -- six hard hit balls allowed through just five innings on Monday including a home run to Cavan Biggio. Lynn has a 7.52 ERA through the start of the season and must be benched.

News & notes