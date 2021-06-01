And just like that, it's June! We're one-third into the Fantasy Baseball season and at this point, you should have a fair assessment of your team. If you're dominant in pitching but lacking in home runs, don't be afraid to trade from a position of strength to improve a weakness. It might seem rudimentary, but remember, you only have to win a category by one strikeout or one win, you don't need to win by 20.

Monday was filled with a ton of action as always, but it was the middle infielders that really stood out to me. Amed Rosario went 3 for 7 across Cleveland's doubleheader and wrapped up May with a .307 batting average, one home run, three doubles, three triples, and four steals. He's only 20% rostered but is somebody that could provide speed if you need it in a category league. The other standout was Gavin Lux, who added two more home runs and finishes May batting .286 with five homers and 19 RBI. He still has his struggles against lefties but I've been impressed with his combination of plate discipline and power during this stretch. The breakout might be happening.

Urquidy impressive in his return

Astros SP Jose Urquidy was incredibly impressive in his return to the mound from the IL against the Red Sox on Monday. He went six innings and allowed just three hits, one walk and one earned run. He also delivered nine strikeouts with 15 swinging strikes on just 87 pitches (10 came on his fastball, which was up to 93.5 mph). Maybe we've all been sleeping on Urquidy, who now has a 3.02 ERA and 0.99 WHIP on the season.

Urquidy has a unique Fantasy profile since he doesn't rack up a lot of strikeouts but has near-elite control. Chris is a big believer in him moving forward and sees him as a SP who should be 100% rostered and borderline a must-start option. Urquidy has a 3.36 career ERA and has consistently outperformed his peripheral numbers. A lot of that has to do with the fact that he doesn't allow hitters to make strong contact often.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

Royals 2B/SS Bobby Witt Jr. had a three-homer game Sunday at Double-A. He's still striking out 31% of the time.

had a three-homer game Sunday at Double-A. He's still striking out 31% of the time. Orioles C Adley Rutschman went 5 for 6 with a double dong Sunday at Double-A. He has more walks than strikeouts in 22 games this season.

went 5 for 6 with a double dong Sunday at Double-A. He has more walks than strikeouts in 22 games this season. After a recent hot stretch, Angles OF Jo Adell is just 3 for 24 over his last five games at Triple-A. He has a 35% K rate for the season.

is just 3 for 24 over his last five games at Triple-A. He has a 35% K rate for the season. Angels OF Brandon Marsh isn't much better, batting just .190 overall, albeit with a 24% K rate.

Month of May category leaders

Waiver wire pitchers

Reds SP Wade Miley in his return vs. PHI: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. He had 12 swinging strikes on 102 pitches. He's still just 58% rostered.

in his return vs. PHI: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. He had 12 swinging strikes on 102 pitches. He's still just 58% rostered. Giants SP Johnny Cueto in his recent start vs. LAA: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. He induced nine swinging strikes on 97 pitches. He's 61% rostered.

in his recent start vs. LAA: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. He induced nine swinging strikes on 97 pitches. He's 61% rostered. Mariners SP Logan Gilbert in his recent start vs. OAK: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. He also added eight swinging strikes on 80 pitches but allowed 10 hard hit balls and a 96 mph average exit velocity.

in his recent start vs. OAK: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. He also added eight swinging strikes on 80 pitches but allowed 10 hard hit balls and a 96 mph average exit velocity. Royals SP Mike Minor in his most recent start: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. He induced eight swinging strikes on 98 pitches.

Streaming options

Tuesday

Wednesday