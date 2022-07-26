Happy Tuesday, everyone! Before we dive into the action from Monday, just 10 days after Juan Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million extension from the Nationals, putting one of the MLB's best young hitters on the trade market. For those following at home, the MLB trade deadline is Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET and several teams have joined the market -- at least reportedly -- and why shouldn't they? The Padres are believed to be the slight favorites to land Soto with the Dodgers also in the running -- and some even think the Mets have the best package to offer. I'm skeptical the Nationals would trade Soto in the division. Ultimately, Soto may be going nowhere by the deadline if Washington doesn't get what it is looking for in compensation, but this is easily the most exciting player available around the deadline in recent years.
Below, we'll break down some key takeaways from Monday's action. But first, make sure you're all caught up with everything going down at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White featured Braxton Garrett, Leody Taveras and several other players you might want to consider scooping off your waiver wire, and you can find his column here.
Lodolo and Ashby showcase for late-season scoop
Depending on how shallow/deep your league is, you might find Aaron Ashby and Nick Lodolo on your waiver wire or at the very least managed by someone who doesn't buy into what each pitcher put on the mound Monday. Now might be the time to scoop or put out trade feelers.
Ashby threw seven innings of two-run ball allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out nine with 17 induced swinging strikes. It was Ashby's first quality start since May 30. One thing that worked really well for Ashby on Monday was his decision to trade out his sinker for more curveballs. This outing drops his ERA to 4.38 and he has racked up 92 strikeouts through 76 innings. He's 60% rostered in CBS leagues.
Lodolo ripped off a career-high nine strikeouts on Monday against the Marlins. He allowed just two unearned runs, five hits and two walks through six innings. Lodolo struck out the side in the sixth inning with each of the three strikeouts coming from a different pitch. That gave us a glimpse of his ceiling. Lodolo is just 56% rostered and now has 47 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings.
What to do with Manea
Sean Manea looked like a late-round draft steal after his first few starts with the Padres after being traded from Oakland, but that hasn't been the case of late and he was disastrous on Monday. Manea's nightmare start on Monday included him allowing nine runs (just four earned) through 3 1/3 innings, eight hits and one walk. He allowed a 91.3 mph average exit velocity and his ERA climbed all the way to 4.33 after this one -- with a 1.28 WHIP. The walks are way up this year. Manea is still 96% rostered, but I would be looking to sell.
Fantasy news, injuries and notes
For a complete recap of every injury, update and more make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here:
- Yordan Alvarez was back in the lineup Monday. He's been in and out with that hand soreness.
- Julio Rodriguez has missed four straight with left wrist soreness but the Mariners seem pretty confident he will return Tuesday.
- Bryce Harper wasn't cleared Monday to have pins removed from his surgically repaired left thumb and will be re-evaluated in one week.
- Salvador Perez will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday. He caught a bullpen session and participated in batting practice this past weekend.
- Jean Segura will also begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday. He looks like he could be ready when first eligible on August 2.
- JD Martinez has missed four straight while nursing back spasms. He remains day-to-day.
- Justin Turner has missed four straight with that abdominal injury but went through a full pregame workout. It sounds like he could be back Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Chris Taylor was cleared to run on the field Monday. He's been on the IL since July 4 due to a small fracture in his left foot.
- Brewers prospect Ethan Small was recalled and is expected to start Tuesday against the Twins. In 15 starts at Triple-A, he had a 3.34 ERA, 1.24 WHIP with 81 K over 72.2 IP. He's 7% rostered.
- Yadier Molina began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Monday.
- Mike Zunino will undergo thoracic outlet surgery and miss the remainder of the season. His teammate Kevin Kiermaier will undergo hip labrum surgery and will also miss the rest of the season.
- MLB and MLBPA representatives have failed to reach an agreement on an international draft proposal, which means draft-pick compensation will remain tied to free agents.