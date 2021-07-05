Happy holiday everyone! With July 4 coming on a Sunday this year, many of us are celebrating into Monday for what is without a doubt the most fun holiday of the year (for my money)! Today, this is Fantasy editor Dan Schneier coming at ya with Frank taking the well-earned day off to try and defeat Joey Chestnut on his own time. No, he's not actually doing that, but Frank and the FBT crew did have a lot of fun staging a Fourth of July food draft (in addition to their actual Fantasy Baseball two-round redraft). More on that below.

We'll dive into the holiday fun as well as some sleeper hitters, pitchers and more nuggets you need to know for this week in Fantasy.

Of course, as always, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Redrafting the first two rounds

It's never not fun to redraft in the middle of the season using hindsight. That's exactly what Frank, Chris and Scott did on a bonus (heavy-mailbag focused) FBT pod that should be in your podcast app if you check now. They break down the who, what, why and how on the show, but here's the results of their two-round redraft:

News and notes

Fourth of July BBQ draft

And now for something completely different, and perhaps more controversial than Frank deciding to use a second-round redraft pick on Kyle Tucker: a Fourth of July food draft! I have to say, the FBT crew has some out there food takes -- and I'm mainly looking at Scott. This draft was something, that's for sure. Let's take a look:

1.01 Chris: Beer

1.02 Scott: Hot dog

1.03 Frank: Cheeseburger

1.04 Chris: Ribs

1.05 Scott: Corn on the cob

1.06 Frank: Cocktail

1.07 Chris: Pie

1.08 Scott: Watermelon

1.09 Frank: Pasta salad

1.10 Chris: Shrimp

1.11 Scott: Peach cobbler

1.12 Frank: King cone

I don't exactly hate any of the picks as much as I expected to, but pasta salad doesn't below in the top 12 at all let alone at No. 8 overall. Corn on the cob is also wildly too high on this last. Chris got the steal of the draft with grilled shrimp at 1.10 but it also strikes me as pretty fancy to have shrimp at a BBQ. Hot dogs, cheeseburgers, ribs -- give me all the grilled meats and the rest is gravy.

Week 15 sleeper hitters

*Rostered in 80% of leagues or fewer

For a complete breakdown of every sleeper hitter including which teams have the most favorable matchups, check out Scott's sleepers. Here's the rundown of hitters:

Best hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Phillies @CHC4, @BOS3

2. Royals CIN3, @CLE4

3. Indians @TB3, KC4

4. White Sox @MIN3, @BAL3

5. Tigers @TEX3, @MIN4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 15

1. Marlins LAD4, ATL3

2. Pirates ATL3, @NYM4

3. Nationals @SD4, @SF3

4. Yankees @SEA3, @HOU3

5. Astros OAK3, NYY3

Week 15 sleeper pitchers

*Rostered in 80% of leagues or fewer

