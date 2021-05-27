From Mike Shildt ripping the commissioner's office to Adolis Garcia tying the league lead with 16 home runs, it's just another day in the world of baseball. On top of all that, we were dealt with a bevy of injury news as Marcell Ozuna is going to miss 5-6 weeks, Corey Kluber is shut down at least four weeks, and Luke Voit has an oblique strain. Let's stay positive, though.

And how do we do that? I think we're getting closer with Chris Paddack. The final line wasn't terribly exciting as he struck out just two over six innings of one-run ball against the Brewers. However, the spin rate on his fastball remained up, once again higher than it was back in his breakout 2019 season. And he has a newfound confidence in his curveball. Before he went on the IL, he was throwing it just 6% of the time. In four starts since he's returned, he's throwing it 11.7% of the time. We're not there yet, but the foundation is being built!

Garcia enters must-roster territory



Astros SP/RP Luis Garcia delivered his first quality start of the season against the elite Dodgers lineup. He went six innings and allowed no earned runs, two hits and one walk. He struck out seven batters with 11 swinging strikes on 100 pitchers. He now has a 2.93 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP, and he's still just 43% rostered.

Next week, he gets a two-start week. This is part of the reason why he should be rostered right away. The bigger reason is that the Astros are now dealing with an injury to Lance McCullers and they have already made the decision to move Cristian Javier to the bullpen. Garcia has thrived in tough matchups this year (like against the Dodgers), and he has the minor league track record to back this up. Get him on your rosters now and in your lineups for a two-start Week 10.

Kaprielian serves as a strong streamer

A's SP/RP James Kaprielian might not be the top pitching prospect in baseball, but he was certainly the best streaming option on Wednesday. He blanked the Mariners over seven innings in what was easily the best of his three MLB starts -- at least on paper. In addition to seven shutout innings, Kaprielian allowed just two hits and two walks. That's the good news; now let's look under the hood.

Kaprielian struck out four batters and induced just four swinging strikes the entire outing. His velocity was also way down. He averaged just 91.7 mph on the fastball, which was up over 93 mph in his first two starts. The better news is that he draws the Mariners again next week.

"Not my best stuff today, to be honest," Kaprielian said after Wednesday's start. "It was one of those mental games where I just had to compete. Catcher Aramis Garcia did a really good job of helping me make adjustments. Just move the ball and get ahead of the count. Knowing I didn't have my best stuff, I wanted to go out and use my defense."

The RP-eligible starter has a two-start week next week as well.

More news and notes



Most traded players in CBS leagues right now

Rangers SP Dane Dunning: I certainly don't understand why Dunning is the most traded player (for or away), but Chris pointed to how strong his month of May was. People were looking to sell high on him, and if they got rid of him before his latest blow-up start, they did well. Dunning has been operating on smoke and mirrors. He doesn't generate a lot of swinging strikes and doesn't have a great fastball velocity.

Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon: His expected batting average and slugging percentage look so much better than his actual numbers, so Blackmon screams buy low. However, his advanced age has likely given some Fantasy managers pause. Blackmon simply hasn't been good at Coors Field this year. That won't last. This is a buying opportunity, assuming you believe he can return to even 75% of form. He's not striking out and he's walking more. The raw stats are likely to catch up to the expected stats.

Nationals OF Victor Robles: I like the idea of trading for him right now, while he's on the IL, if you're in a Dynasty Roto (or any kind of categories league). If he comes back and bats ninth instead of eighth in the order, he can get you a .270 average with a slew of steals. In all the starts he made prior to the IL stint where he was not batting eighth in the order, Robles was on a 39-steal attempt pace.

Brewers 1B/2B Keston Hiura: There's no doubt he's talented, but he still needs to find himself. Sure, the numbers improved at Triple-A, but the strikeouts have continued. Chris is skeptical that he'll ever return to 2019 form, but this still makes sense as a buy-low opportunity in Dynasty leagues specifically as his price tag may never be cheaper than it is right now.

Rays OF Austin Meadows: The splits over the last two years against left-handed pitchers are brutal. It's fair to wonder whether or not he'll be able to pull out of this and become an everyday star. The launch angle is the biggest problem -- he's just simply hitting too many fly balls.

Blue Jays SP Nate Pearson: The injuries keep piling up over the years. He was drafted in 2017 and he has thrown just 150.1 innings. He has not been able to be on the mound enough, and that's a really important skill for a young pitcher to show. There are very good reasons to have questions about Pearson moving forward. At this point, we can't be certain if his role for the future is as a starter or in the bullpen.

Phillies SP Aaron Nola: In his last start vs. Miami, he went six innings and allowed just two hits, three walks and one earned run. He struck out six batters with 14 swinging strikes on 97 pitches. This is an easy buy for me both in redraft and Dynasty leagues. He has his best xERA since 2018.

Streaming options

