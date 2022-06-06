Happy Monday, everyone! It was another jam-packed weekend of baseball action as we kicked off the third month of the season in style. The Yankees are a team of runs so far in 2022 and they're back on another big one as they won their sixth straight heading into today. The NL East is also starting to heat up a bit with the Braves and Phillies winners of five and four straight. Of course, the Mets have been and continue to be so dominant that they remain 8.5 games ahead of either team with a 37-19 record -- the second-best record in baseball behind the Bronx Bombers.

Speaking of the Yankees, that's where we'll start today from a Fantasy Baseball standpoint. Is Luis Severino back because it sure looks like it. Owner of some of the best underlying metrics at the position -- we're talking better than Julio Urias type under-the-hood metrics -- Severino is also delivering now in the box score counting stats for your Roto leagues. In his weekend outing against the Tigers, Severino threw seven shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk. He also struck out 10 with 20 induced swinging strikes on 92 pitches. He has now lowered his season-long ERA to 2.95 and he has delivered a career-high 14.4% swinging strike rate. Now is actually the time to buy before he locks in and begins delivering these kinds of outings regularly.

Below, we'll dive into more of the action from the weekend. Also, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Live on the site are Scott's Week 10 preview pieces. Some of these sleepers have already cashed in and we'll get into more on that below. But for now, check out his sleeper hitters, sleepers pitchers and his two-start pitchers.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Scoop Gimenez while you can

Andres Gimenez slammed a three-run homer in Sunday's victory for the Guardians and he's hot with the bat again. I understand this one is more for the shallow leaguers, but Gimenez is 63% rostered and that number should be a lot closer to 100%. He's crushed the ball with three homers, a stolen base and a .385 batting average over his past seven games. Gimenez is now up to a .307 batting average with seven homers, four steals, 29 RBI and 19 runs on the season. He's quietly evolving into one of the more productive middle infield options.

Junis continues to surprise

Jakob Junis racked up a season-high eight strikeouts over six innings Sunday in a win over Miami. He was in the strike zone early and often, daring Marlins hitters to punish him and the opposite came true. The only damage he allowed in spite of his high-risk pitching plan was a solo homer. Junis' one-run outing improves his ERA to 2.51 on the season and he has a 0.93 WHIP to go along with it. And it's not like the strikeouts aren't there at all -- he has 35 across 43 innings.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Scott's sleepers coming through early

Three of Scott's weekly sleepers are already returning value and hopefully they can carry that momentum into the coming week.

Josiah Gray had another strong outing, this time against the Reds. He threw six innings of two-run ball (one earned) and only allowed two hits and three walks. Most impressively, Gray racked up nine strikeouts and 15 induced swinging strikes on 91 pitches. He's 70% rostered with a juicy matchup against the Marlins this week.

Tommy Pham collected five hits this weekend, including his sixth homer and third stolen bae of the season. He's just 47% rostered and has strong matchups this week. Pham is one of Scott's favorite matchup-based sleepers for the coming week.

Alejandro Kirk hit two more homers this weekend and his power stroke is really coming on. He's now up to 76% rostered.

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.