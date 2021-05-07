First Robbie Ray on Wednesday, now Madison Bumgarner on Thursday. What year is it? Bumgarner's velocity has now remained up for four straight starts and he's performed admirably in all of them, but I'll let you read more about that below. The other southpaw we should mention is Andrew Heaney, who finished with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 shutout innings against the Rays. I know he's been inconsistent in his career and will likely continue to be, but he needs to be rostered in more than 66% of leagues based on his strikeout upside alone.

Let's stick with the Angels and talk about the unicorn Shohei Ohtani. He homered again on Thursday, bringing him to 10 home runs with six steals on the young season. Our email of the day on the podcast asked how we would value Ohtani in a trade. Even I was shocked to find out just how high we are on Ohtani. Scott and I basically agreed that if Ohtani had outfield eligibility, we would rank him ahead of Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich right now. Basically, you should value him as a second-round hitter based not only on what he's done but how the underlying numbers back it up. The obvious answer is to keep Ohtani, but if you're dealing with a bevy injuries, maybe you look to get two stud players in return for him.

Bumgarner continues to cook

Diamondbacks SP Madison Bumgarner wasn't widely pursued even in the later rounds of Fantasy drafts at the end of March, but he's continuing to prove the doubters wrong during his most recent four-game span. First, let's start on Thursday, where Bumgarner threw six innings of one-run ball while allowing two hits, striking out seven batters and walking no one. Bumgarner also induced 15 swinging strikes on 85 pitches. The 15 swinging strikes marked a season-high as did the 29 percent called strikes plus whiffs rate. After allowing a leadoff home run to the red-hot Miguel Rojas, Bumgarner had a span of retiring 17 straight batters.

Over the four-game span, Bumgarner has averaged 91 mph or better on his fastball, and whether he can keep the velocity up is the underlying factor that's most likely to be a predictor for the rest of the season. During that span, Bumgarner has allowed just three earned runs with a 25:3 K to BB ratio. Those are borderline must-start numbers for a pitcher who is still just 79% rostered.

Scott is convinced that it's time to get Bumgarner active and in all starting lineups for his two-start week next week. He believes in the changes. I'm with Scott and believe he can get back to 2019 levels. Bumgarner will be moving up both of our rankings next update.

More news and notes

Prospect updates

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic hit two home runs in his Triple-A debut, including one off a lefty. If he continues to rake like this, it's going to be hard waiting all the way until late May to see him at the major-league level.

has homered in two straight Double-A games. Yankees first-round pick in 2020 C Austin Wells has gone 4 for 9 with a home run, five RBI, five runs and a stolen base through two games at Low-A ball.

Two-start SPs for next week

We're running through starters making two starts next week and playing a little game of yay or nay about whether or not these pitchers belong in your starting lineups.

Sleeper hitters for next week

Five best hitter matchups next week

Reds Astros Giants Padres Rockies

Five worst hitter matchups next week

Mariners Cardinals Mets Brewers Dodgers

Streaming options

