Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hopefully, you enjoyed your day on Tuesday like I did with hot dogs, cold drinks, family and baseball. Of course, your day wasn't so enjoyable if you are an Angels fan. We'll get to the big news out of Los Angeles below and what you can do to replace Mike Trout in your Fantasy Baseball lineups. We'll also discuss the big hitting night for the Marlins, other key takeaways from Tuesday's action you need to know and then we'll have some fun looking at Scott White's Fantasy Baseball redraft of the first two rounds knowing what we know now!

Let's dive right in.

Trout fallout

In unfortunate news for Angels fans, Mike Trout has been placed on the IL due to a left hamate bone fracture in his hand. This injury typically requires 4-6 weeks to heal. Despite a relatively down season overall, Trout was batting .263 with 18 home runs. So the power was still there. Fantasy managers should explore alternatives to replace Trout's production during his absence. We discussed Trout replacement options on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

And here are a few of the players you might want to consider:

Adell recalled

With Trout's injury, the Angels have called up Jo Adell. However, it is expected that Adell will primarily be used as a short-side platoon bat alongside Mickey Moniak. In deeper leagues with five outfielders, Moniak (now 23% rostered) could hold some value. Adell has all the talent in the world, but hasn't been able to put it together consistently at the major league level. If he gets hot with the bat, that platoon will disappear. He's worth scooping as a high-upside stash at the end of your benches, but you're probably in need of more immediate relief if you have Trout on your Fantasy rosters. Here's another option we're considering:

Cowser gets the call

Need a Trout replacement? How about one of the best outfield prospects in the game right now. Orioles prospect Colton Cowser, who will be promoted on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, former first-round pick has been impressive in the minors, boasting a .330 average with 10 home runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games. Cowser's promotion could lead to some shuffling in the Orioles' outfield and lineup configuration.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Marlins bats erupt

The Miami Marlins put on an offensive clinic, scoring a season-high 15 runs on an impressive 19 hits. Jorge Soler shined, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs, and two RBI. Jesus Sanchez, despite his struggles since returning from the IL in late May, had a solid outing, going 3 for 6 with his eighth home run and five hard-hit balls. Garrett Cooper also had a fantastic day, going 3 for 5 with his 11th home run and 3 RBI.

Ohtani concerns

Shohei Ohtani was forced to leave Tuesday's start due to a blister on his right middle finger. He had previously dealt with a cracked fingernail on the same finger. Ohtani stated that he will test his ability to hit over the next three games before the All-Star break. However, due to the injury, he is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star game.

Manoah is back

Alek Manoah is returning to the Blue Jays and is scheduled to start against the Tigers on Friday. This matchup is favorable, as the Tigers rank 28th in wOBA against right-handed pitchers. In his previous Double-A start, Manoah recorded five innings pitched, one earned run, three walks and an impressive 10 strikeouts. Fantasy managers should note that Manoah's performance can be unpredictable. For now, he's best left on your benches. His ceiling makes him worth scooping up to add to the back end of your roster just in case.

Estrada lands on the IL

Thairo Estrada suffered a fractured left hand after being hit by a pitch on Sunday. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Estrada had been a valuable contributor, batting .272 with nine home runs and 18 stolen bases. Fantasy managers in need of a replacement should consider Ha-Seong Kim, Ezequiel Tovar, Maikel Garcia, or Jordan West

News and notes

