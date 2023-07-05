Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hopefully, you enjoyed your day on Tuesday like I did with hot dogs, cold drinks, family and baseball. Of course, your day wasn't so enjoyable if you are an Angels fan. We'll get to the big news out of Los Angeles below and what you can do to replace Mike Trout in your Fantasy Baseball lineups. We'll also discuss the big hitting night for the Marlins, other key takeaways from Tuesday's action you need to know and then we'll have some fun looking at Scott White's Fantasy Baseball redraft of the first two rounds knowing what we know now!
Let's dive right in.
Trout fallout
In unfortunate news for Angels fans, Mike Trout has been placed on the IL due to a left hamate bone fracture in his hand. This injury typically requires 4-6 weeks to heal. Despite a relatively down season overall, Trout was batting .263 with 18 home runs. So the power was still there. Fantasy managers should explore alternatives to replace Trout's production during his absence. We discussed Trout replacement options on the FBT in 5 podcast here.
And here are a few of the players you might want to consider:
Adell recalled
With Trout's injury, the Angels have called up Jo Adell. However, it is expected that Adell will primarily be used as a short-side platoon bat alongside Mickey Moniak. In deeper leagues with five outfielders, Moniak (now 23% rostered) could hold some value. Adell has all the talent in the world, but hasn't been able to put it together consistently at the major league level. If he gets hot with the bat, that platoon will disappear. He's worth scooping as a high-upside stash at the end of your benches, but you're probably in need of more immediate relief if you have Trout on your Fantasy rosters. Here's another option we're considering:
Cowser gets the call
Need a Trout replacement? How about one of the best outfield prospects in the game right now. Orioles prospect Colton Cowser, who will be promoted on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, former first-round pick has been impressive in the minors, boasting a .330 average with 10 home runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games. Cowser's promotion could lead to some shuffling in the Orioles' outfield and lineup configuration.
Marlins bats erupt
The Miami Marlins put on an offensive clinic, scoring a season-high 15 runs on an impressive 19 hits. Jorge Soler shined, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs, and two RBI. Jesus Sanchez, despite his struggles since returning from the IL in late May, had a solid outing, going 3 for 6 with his eighth home run and five hard-hit balls. Garrett Cooper also had a fantastic day, going 3 for 5 with his 11th home run and 3 RBI.
Ohtani concerns
Shohei Ohtani was forced to leave Tuesday's start due to a blister on his right middle finger. He had previously dealt with a cracked fingernail on the same finger. Ohtani stated that he will test his ability to hit over the next three games before the All-Star break. However, due to the injury, he is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star game.
Manoah is back
Alek Manoah is returning to the Blue Jays and is scheduled to start against the Tigers on Friday. This matchup is favorable, as the Tigers rank 28th in wOBA against right-handed pitchers. In his previous Double-A start, Manoah recorded five innings pitched, one earned run, three walks and an impressive 10 strikeouts. Fantasy managers should note that Manoah's performance can be unpredictable. For now, he's best left on your benches. His ceiling makes him worth scooping up to add to the back end of your roster just in case.
Estrada lands on the IL
Thairo Estrada suffered a fractured left hand after being hit by a pitch on Sunday. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Estrada had been a valuable contributor, batting .272 with nine home runs and 18 stolen bases. Fantasy managers in need of a replacement should consider Ha-Seong Kim, Ezequiel Tovar, Maikel Garcia, or Jordan West
News and notes
- Corbin Carroll was back in the lineup Tuesday and of course hit a home run off Max Scherzer. His shoulder looks fine!
- Aaron Judge has begun doing some hitting off a tee and taking soft toss. Judge said he's walking around a little better but admits his injured toe still doesn't feel great.
- Jose Altuve was scratched Tuesday due to left oblique discomfort. He missed four games in early June with a similar injury and it might be lingering.
- Max Fried threw live batting practice Tuesday and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. He's been out since early May with a left forearm strain.
- Framber Valdez has been cleared to start Thursday against the Mariners. He missed his previous start this past weekend due to a sprained right ankle.
- Jazz Chisholm was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain and will be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks.
- Dustin May will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow. It sounds like he'll miss the first month or two of next season as well.
- Yu Darvish is aiming to rejoin the Padres rotation this weekend against the Mets. He hasn't pitched since June 21 due to an illness that caused him to lose seven pounds.
- Chris Sale is on an every other day throwing program and says he is feeling good. He's not eligible to return until early August.
- Brandon Lowe was activated off the IL and batted sixth Tuesday against Aaron Nola.
- Michael Wacha was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to July 2. He's been battling this shoulder for a few weeks now.
- Liam Hendriks will throw a bullpen session this weekend. He's been out since early June with right elbow inflammation.
- Michael Kopech is expected to return to the White Sox rotation after the All-Star break.
- Bryan Woo is expected to be shut down at some point in the second half of the season in order to preserve his arm.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's considered moving Anthony Volpe back up to the leadoff spot with how well he's been hitting since mid-June.
- Nestor Cortes is on track for a live batting practice session Sunday. He's been out for the past month with a strained rotator cuff.
- Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the IL with right shoulder fatigue.
- Nick Madrigal was placed on the IL with a right hamstring strain and Patrick Wisdom was activated.
- Jose Quintana is scheduled to make another rehab start Friday at Triple-A.
- Adam Wainwright was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.
- Zack Greinke left Tuesday's start due to right shoulder discomfort.
- Nelson Cruz was designated for assignment by the Padres after batting .245 with five homers this season.
- Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter did not throw live batting practice Tuesday because of some stiffness. He's been dealing with a sprained UCL since March.