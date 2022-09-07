Happy Wednesday, everyone! Tuesday's action was all about individual efforts from some of the hottest players in Fantasy Baseball right now -- specifically on the pitching side. So we'll kick things off with an absolute gem from Logan Gilbert on Tuesday night. Gilbert hasn't been the same dominant pitcher he was for most of the first half of this season, but he put it all together on Tuesday and struck out nine across six shutout frames. Gilbert allowed just five hits and it looked easy for him as he didn't walk a batter and needed just 101 pitches. This was his second consecutive shutout and it lowered his ERA to 3.23 with a 1.20 WHIP on the season.

We'll dive into more of the action from Tuesday, but first let's get caught up on anything you might've missed over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White's latest waiver wire looked into a few of the top prospects who are catching a lot of buzz and more. We'll drop a few blurbs on said prospect and a veteran on a heater you can't ignore, but you can find his full analysis here.

Scott on Gunnar Henderson: "While the Diamondbacks have already sat Corbin Carroll once, most likely as a way of managing his at-bats to preserve his rookie eligibility, the Orioles are 5 for 5 in starting Henderson so far, including twice at second base, twice at third base and once at shortstop. He even got the start against the left-handed JP Sears on Friday. It wouldn't be so noteworthy if he was struggling, as rookies are wont to do, but the 21-year-old already has a home run and stolen base and has hardly looked overmatched, striking out just three times. If he's soon to be triple-eligible in addition to what he brings offensively, then you probably should have added Henderson yesterday. Fortunately, it's not too late in one-third of CBS Sports leagues."

Scott on Joc Pederson: "Remember how Pederson began the year hitting .362 (17 for 47) with six home runs in his first 14 games? He looked like a godsend, particularly given the miserable state of offense around the league in that first month, but I warned at the time that streakiness was his M.O. and the production likely wouldn't last. It didn't, but it may be starting up again. He had back-to-back two-hit games over the weekend and is now batting .500 (13 for 26) with three homers over his past nine games. He doesn't often start against left-handers but is likely to come in as soon as the starter is taken out, as happened Sunday. If you're looking to make up ground in the power categories specifically, Pederson makes for a quality hot-hand play."

This is why we love Cruz

Oneil Cruz is an FBT favorite and on Tuesday he flashed his immense potential. Cruz went 3-for-5 and added his 13th home run plus a double. In his last 12 games, Cruz is batting .283 with four homers, 10 RBI and a whopping 96 mph average exit velocity. He's 76% rostered after a minor slump and now is the time to rectify that. Cruz is here to help you win your championships in the stretch run. We discussed Cruz and much more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast.

Luzardo might be back?

Jesus Luzardo has had a weird season. At the beginning, it looked like he was poised for another Marlins breakout. Then came the injury, and he hasn't been the same since. But while locked into a pitcher's duel on Tuesday against Aaron Nola, Luzardo flashed the upside we all love. He went seven innings deep and allowed just four hits, two walks and two earned runs. Luzardo struck out nine and induced 19 swinging strikes.

Luzardo used his changeup on 27% of pitches and his curveball on 25% while laying off the four-seam fastball. This has been a recipe for success for him. Since returning to the Marlins from the IL, Luzardo has a 2.92 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings pitched.

Who's hot

Nico Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs on Tuesday. He also grabbed his 17th stolen base, and that's where he's really added the most value this season. Although Hoerner hasn't been as hot lately, he's still batting .283 with eight homers and 17 bags. He's just 69% rostered.

Who's not

Cole Irvin is tumbling hard. He allowed nine hits, four walks and nine earned runs through just 4 2/3 innings against the Braves on Tuesday. In his past five starts, Irvin has found a way to allow 24 earned runs in his last 29 innings pitched and he's still 81% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: