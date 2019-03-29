Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ace redux? Talking pitching and opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks it all down and previews Week 2, too.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
On a U.S. opening day that saw projected aces get knocked around and knocked out, a former ace showed flashes that he could rejoin the depleted ranks. Or did he? Madison Bumgarner was impressive Thursday against a young Padres lineup but took a 2-0 loss.
Former general manager Jim Bowden warned Thursday to look out for a healthier MadBum, who allowed only two runs on five hits and struck out nine in seven strong innings. Unfortunately, the faded Giants could muster only five baserunners all game.
Pitchers who were much better or much worse than expected Thursday were prominent on Friday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer.
Bumgarner was one of the top pitchers in the National League until an accident and injuries derailed him in 2016 and 2017, and now with apparently reduced stuff at age 29 with 1645.1 big-league innings (plus another 102.1 in postseason) behind him, he's fronting a lesser Giants team.
"I got him 142nd in a draft on Wednesday. There's a point when even a bust falls too far like we said with Javier Baez," Aizer said.
"Jim Bowden said on our Fantasy Baseball Today video show that he was hearing from the Giants that Bumgarner was feeling good and feeling healthy."
The FBT crew wasn't so impressed with what it saw Thursday.
"I wasn't overwhelmed with how great he looked," Cummings said.
Opening day left us so much to talk about. We also wondered if Hyun-Jin Ryu, Marcus Stroman and Kyle Freeland are studs (45:25) and we look ahead to Week 2 (57:30) .
