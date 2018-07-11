Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Alex Bregman's breakout, Stephen Piscotty's power

Is Alex Bregman a home run hitter now? And, is he a second round pick in next year's drafts? We've got an in-depth look at Bregman's spectacular season, and our thoughts on what we expect going forward. He's not the only hitter who is raking right now, as Wil Myers and Stephen Piscotty are doing great thing as well. And if today's show feels too positive for you, don't worry, we fired up the Worry-o-meter for some struggling sluggers like Anthony Rizzo and Jose Abreu.

Also on today's show:

-Where are Clayton Kershaw's swinging strikes?

-Bullpen situations to monitor

-Some underowned steals sources

-All the Grade the Trade you can handle

-Previewing Wednesday's games