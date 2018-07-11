Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Alex Bregman's breakout, Stephen Piscotty's power
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's hot stretch on today’s show.
Is Alex Bregman a home run hitter now? And, is he a second round pick in next year's drafts? We've got an in-depth look at Bregman's spectacular season, and our thoughts on what we expect going forward. He's not the only hitter who is raking right now, as Wil Myers and Stephen Piscotty are doing great thing as well. And if today's show feels too positive for you, don't worry, we fired up the Worry-o-meter for some struggling sluggers like Anthony Rizzo and Jose Abreu.
Subscribe to our Podcast and never miss an episode for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
-Where are Clayton Kershaw's swinging strikes?
-Bullpen situations to monitor
-Some underowned steals sources
-All the Grade the Trade you can handle
-Previewing Wednesday's games
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...