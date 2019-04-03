Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: All the latest, including Chris Sale worries and ace bounce-backs

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

It's hard to deny Chris Sale doesn't look much like Chris Sale two starts into the 2019 season, so that alone roils Fantasy's exclusive ace pitcher club. But on Wednesday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer, we also discuss bounce-back outings from other members of that club.

Zack Greinke, albeit more of a fringe ace coming into this season, soothed lots of Fantasy angst. The 35-year-old Diamondbacks mainstay was savaged by the Dodgers in his opener, but bounced back and looked like vintage Greinke in beating the Padres on Tuesday night. He was touched for three runs in six innings, and two homers by Hunter Renfroe, but Greinke fanned 10 and did not walk a batter. That's a lot more ace-y, no doubt.

"He is fine," Towers said, citing Greinke's velocity.

And for those of us who want no part of the DH in the National League, Greinke hit two home runs and knocked in four runs. Pitchers athletic enough to do damage at the plate should have that kind of edge, no?

The FBT crew had lots to say about Sale, but Cummings also covered that in his waiver wire and winners and losers from Tuesday.

We broke down an even better bounce-back start from another in the ace club -- Blake Snell owned the Rockies over seven innings in the Rays' 4-0 victory -- plus news, notes, bullpens and injury updates.

