Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: All the latest, including how high is upside for Julio Urias?

The come-and-go Dodgers starting rotation became a springboard last season for young Walker Buehler. Can it be the same for even younger Julio Urias?

Urias shut down the Giants over five innings Monday on only three hits, walked none and struck out seven. Yes, you could say it came against a faded San Francisco lineup, but it quickly erupted after Urias departed in a 4-2 Giants win.

It was the lefty phenom's first start in the majors in 24 months after shoulder surgery, and he'll again be subject to some unorthodox handling of role and workload. In fact, the Dodgers apparently have been planning to keep Urias in the bullpen while managing his innings -- and perhaps unleashing another Buehler down the stretch. Their usage of the now 22-year-old has been similarly confusing in the past. Who knows how many starts Urias will get before Clayton Kershaw is ready to get back on the mound?

It's already being second-guessed in Los Angeles in a story that calls the Dodgers' plans "risky."

"He did show three swing-and-miss pitches, and I think most impressively, his average fastball velocity was 95. That's up 1.5 mph from when he was starting two years ago before shoulder surgery," Scott White said.

"He is so filthy, a pleasure to watch," host Adam Aizer said.

