Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: All the latest, including Yoan Moncada and 'Are They Good' questions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which hot starters are really good.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Yoan Moncada, Kike Hernandez, Kolten Wong, Matt Boyd, Matt Shoemaker, Christian Walker, Trey Mancini are all among guys off to impressive starts. The trouble is figuring out which of them is the start of breakout seasons and which will be forgotten by June.
On Thursday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer we spend a lot of time trying to figure out Are They Good?
The second base segment featured three hot names: Wong, Hernandez and Moncada.
We go into all three, but Moncada might be the most intriguing because of his top-prospect pedigree. There is some breakout hope building on the South Side.
"Moncada is the one I'm most excited about ... he has the most upside and he has just been ripping the cover off the baseball," Cummings said
A breakout would be the first major payoff from the Dec. 6, 2016 Chris Sale blockbuster trade for the White Sox.
We did similar breakdowns at other positions beyond second like Dansby Swanson and Marcus Semien at short, and starting pitchers Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodon, Shoemaker and Boyd.
White is especially high on Boyd, calling him potentially one of the season's biggest breakouts.
The FBT crew had lots to say about players to drop with the Dropometer (50:00) for SPs like Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Lester and Robbie Ray and then the Fantasy Regulators are back (56:50)!
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...