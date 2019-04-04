Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: All the latest, including Yoan Moncada and 'Are They Good' questions

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Yoan Moncada, Kike Hernandez, Kolten Wong, Matt Boyd, Matt Shoemaker, Christian Walker, Trey Mancini are all among guys off to impressive starts. The trouble is figuring out which of them is the start of breakout seasons and which will be forgotten by June.

On Thursday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer we spend a lot of time trying to figure out Are They Good?

The second base segment featured three hot names: Wong, Hernandez and Moncada.

We go into all three, but Moncada might be the most intriguing because of his top-prospect pedigree. There is some breakout hope building on the South Side.

"Moncada is the one I'm most excited about ... he has the most upside and he has just been ripping the cover off the baseball," Cummings said

A breakout would be the first major payoff from the Dec. 6, 2016 Chris Sale blockbuster trade for the White Sox.

We did similar breakdowns at other positions beyond second like Dansby Swanson and Marcus Semien at short, and starting pitchers Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodon, Shoemaker and Boyd.

White is especially high on Boyd, calling him potentially one of the season's biggest breakouts.

The FBT crew had lots to say about players to drop with the Dropometer (50:00) for SPs like Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Lester and Robbie Ray and then the Fantasy Regulators are back (56:50)!

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com