Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Bregman, Gausman, Paxton sparkle, Kershaw's Fantasy stock

The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew analyzes Monday developments that gave us a couple of trades, a prospect promotion and big news involving the No. 1 pitcher in Fantasy.

First we revisit Clayton Kershaw's Fantasy stock, then discuss our thoughts on Kevin Gausman, Alex Bregman, Randal Grichuk, James Paxton, a new closer to add and more Monday standouts.

We also talk deep-league options, JAG (just a guy) alerts, a great round of Team Name Name Tuesday, plus which supposed aces are actually must-start Fantasy options?

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com