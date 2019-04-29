Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buy Low or Heck No" for struggling aces Jacob deGrom, Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Is there a problem with the elbow? Or is it a shoulder? Or just wear and tear? Or simple mechanics? There are all sorts of doubts plaguing Fantasy players about expected aces Jacob deGrom, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard. On Monday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, Scott White, Heath Cummings and host Adam Aizer try to calm early nerves.

"Are you willing to go give up something substantial for deGrom or Syndergaard," Aizer asked.

White says he believes both are working out mechanical issues.

"Unlike Sale, Syndergaard is not getting hit hard at all, and obviously the velocity is there. He's going to be fine in the long run. DeGrom, too. They say the elbow feels good, and the MRI that he finally had confirmed the elbow is good ... I think he's going to turn things around quickly.

"I like both as buy-low options," White said.

"They are both buy-low options," Cumming said. "Syndergaard has fallen some in my rankings. I think I've got him at 16."

We also riffed through hitters to add (2:30), rookies Carter Kieboom and Michael Chavis, how much do we trust Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Bassitt, big news (15:15) including our thoughts on Griffin Canning and an update on the LAA bullpen from Michael Caine, or at least Scott White's hilarious version.

