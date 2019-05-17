Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Buying Breakouts? Most added, rankings review, Week 9 preview

Yes, we're already thinking and talking about Week 9 and two-start pitchers and sleeper hitters.

But there's so much else on Friday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, including our "Buying the Breakout" (32:30) segment for Zach Davies, Zach Eflin, Chris Bassitt and Paul DeJong.

DeJong has been especially interesting for many Fantasy players. So far the Cardinals shortstop is outproducing more heralded teammate Paul Goldschmidt with a .948 OPS through 166 at-bats.

"Are we buying the breakout?" asks host Adam Aizer.

"Obviously, yes," says Heath Cummings, who was touting just such a DeJong breakout through the offseason.

"He was underrated coming into the season," Chris Towers says. "Heath was 100 percent correct about that, but I also don't buy into him as an elite shortstop. I think he'll settle into the 10-12 range.That's a lot better than where you drafted him at."

On the other hand, Towers and Cummings say they'd rather have DeJong than more-hyped shortstop Corey Seager right now.

We also get into Trevor Bauer (7:15), Brendan Rodgers (14:00) and the Most Added list (21:00) which is full of prospects and other interesting players like Reynaldo Lopez and some catchers to consider, emails (41:30) about Juan Soto, Eloy Jimenez, Wil Myers, Cole Irvin and Jose Ramirez. We also Grade the Trade and look at random stats (48:30) that might be important.

