Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Corey Kluber, Blake Snell, other aces struggle

With several prominent aces getting knocked around on Thursday night, we're wondering if it's just a small slump or something to be genuinely concerned about. Corey Kluber's strikeout rate is down, Blake Snell's walks are up recently and Charlie Morton isn't getting ground balls at the same rate we saw earlier this season. We're also doing our best to quell your fears about Joey Votto, but his lack of home runs make that task a little difficult. There's plenty more to cover on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, so take a listen and get the edge on your league.

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

-Is Brett Gardner over-owned?

-A look at the Most Added list

-Have you noticed how good Tyler Skaggs is?

-Interesting transactions we've made recently in our leagues

-Ranking Phillies pitchers