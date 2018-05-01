Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Corey Seager replacements and Monday's standouts

Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake Arrieta? We’ve got answers to your questions on today’s show.

As Scott White wrote on Monday night, buying low on a shortstop may be the best bet for Corey Seager owners. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we expand on Scott's idea and provide some waiver wire replacements as well before moving on to the brighter side of Monday's action, including A.J. Pollock's power and Josh Hader's strikeouts.

We know Fantasy owners are concerned about a number of slow starters including Evan Gattis and Edwin Encarnacion, and we'll tell you if we share your concerns or if these established veterans will turn things around quickly.

Also on today's show:

  • What has happened to Kris Bryant's home run power?
  • Is Jake Arrieta fading?
  • Ranking the Astros starting pitchers
  • Some prospects to keep an eye on including a Twins pitcher who will start on Wednesday
  • Chris gives his thoughts on Ozzie Albies' trade value
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories