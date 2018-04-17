Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early Fantasy trends to watch

Though we are less than three weeks into the MLB season, we're able to identify important trends that could help us predict the Fantasy Baseball future. For instance, Ryan Zimmerman might be slumping, but he is hitting the cover off the ball.

We've got our eyes on an unusual trend involving saves that might make certain relievers much more valuable than others, and the Super Aces may have more value now than they did before the season began. On today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll discuss these early developments and recap the standout performances from Monday's games.

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

-Reynaldo Lopez impresses again

-Should Fantasy owners buy Hyun-Jin Ryu's performance?

-Aaron Judge vs. Joey Votto

-Grade the Trade!

-Is Bryce Harper the #1 player in Fantasy?