Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early observations, job security, breakout pitchers

The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates and one of our best steals sources could be in trouble.

Reflecting on the first week of baseball, our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew brings you the major storylines and the under-the-radar Fantasy notes that you should be aware of. We discuss the job security of Ian Happ and Billy Hamilton, Miguel Sano's strong start, pitchers who look like they are ready to break out and plenty more that we've observed thus far.

Here's what else we've got for you:

  • Chris and a listener make a fun wager
  • Replacements for Corey Knebel
  • Our thoughts on the White Sox offense
  • A look ahead to next week's two-start pitchers
  • Jon Lester, Robbie Ray and more from Thursday
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories