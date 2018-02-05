Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Early-round questions and dynasty talk

Can Kris Bryant be the top overall hitter in Fantasy? Can his teammate Anthony Rizzo reach new heights, or is he the player he's been three straight seasons?

Why do Fantasy owners seem to overlook Clayton Kershaw's injury concerns? These are a few of the questions we're answering on today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast as Adam Aizer and Scott White discuss early-round studs.

And stay tuned for a recap of our dynasty draft as three hours of drafting prospects and veterans revealed some interesting trends.

Also on today's show:

The upside of George Springer



Should Joey Votto be a first round pick?



Why Giancarlo Stanton's only issue is his injury history



Fascinating draft trends from our dynast mock draft. Find out how Fantasy owners prioritized youth and potential



Of course we have to talk about Super LII



