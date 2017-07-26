Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout, 'Man or Muppet?' & trade talk

The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more trade possibilities, minor league call-ups plus Worryometer Wednesday.

Eduardo Nunez is on the move! What does this mean for Rafael Devers?

Who is next to get traded and what anticipatory moves should Fantasy owners make?

We discuss the latest minor league call-ups before breaking down a slew of starting pitchers and figuring out which ones will be reliable going forward: Jon Gray? Carlos Rodon? Mike Foltynewicz

We also have Worryometer Wednesday for Cole Hamels, Jacob Faria, Jose Berrios and more. Plus more from Tuesday and a look at today's matchups.

fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

