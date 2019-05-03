Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, buy-low, sell-high guys; Dropometer, Week 7 help

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Adam Aizer, meet Alex Trabek. It's Fantasy Jeopardy Friday. But this episode of Fantasy Baseball Today is not all fun and games with Scott White and Heath Cummings.

We talk about buy-high guys like Hunter Dozier and Joey Gallo, but more about potential buy-low guys Jose Ramirez, Yu Darvish and Yasiel Puig, whose latest slow start is particularly ugly in his first season as a Red with a .178 average and .538 OPS through 107 at-bats.

"I'm looking at his track record and I think buy low on Yasiel Puig," says Aizer.

"Yeah, my confidence is shaken," White says. "I've moved him down in my rankings some.... He is a notoriously slow starter ... but certainly, if he was dropped, I'd be adding him in any league I'm in."

Later in the show, White goes on a hot streak on Fantasy Jeopardy (41:30).

We also talk our favorite two-start pitchers for Week 7 (1:50) and our favorite weekend streamers (4:40). We also answer an email on our favorite advanced stats (26:00), review all of Thursday's important stuff (30:00) including brilliant performances from aces, Jose Berrios' ascent to the top tier. We've also got the Dropometer (53:00) for guys like Brandon Nimmo, Miguel Cabrera and Ryan McMahon.

