Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: First base preview; how to approach the deep talent pool

We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball. Don’t be afraid to select two or three first basemen.

From Paul Goldschmidt to Carlos Santana to Josh Bell, there are exciting first base options available throughout your drafts. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll tell you the best strategies for the position including how many first basemen you should draft and how many of the top 10 you need on your team.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Sleepers, breakouts and busts
  • Differing opinions on Joey Gallo
  • The humidor effect in Arizona
  • Why drafting Edwin Encarnacion at his average draft position might be a great idea
  • Deciding between an elite first baseman and a slightly worse players at shallower positions

