Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: First base preview; how to approach the deep talent pool

From Paul Goldschmidt to Carlos Santana to Josh Bell, there are exciting first base options available throughout your drafts. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll tell you the best strategies for the position including how many first basemen you should draft and how many of the top 10 you need on your team.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

Sleepers, breakouts and busts



Differing opinions on Joey Gallo



The humidor effect in Arizona



Why drafting Edwin Encarnacion at his average draft position might be a great idea



Deciding between an elite first baseman and a slightly worse players at shallower positions



Make sure you download and subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.