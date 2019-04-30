Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Hot and cold hitters with Manny Machado, April trends and more

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Signing Manny Machado to a $300 million contract helped put the Padres back on the map, right? Going into Tuesday games, they are a much-improved 16-13, but they've done that without a whole lot of juice from their new third baseman, who's hitting .235 with a .700 OPS.

"People are worried," said Adam Aizer on Tuesday's Fantasy Baseball Podcast with Scott White and Chris Towers. Classic rock aficionado Aizer punctuated the "Cold as Ice" segment with some Foreigner intro.

"If you look at his career numbers, he's a guy who has done most of his damage at Camden Yards. It's a great place to hit," White said. "After he was traded to the Dodgers last year, his numbers were down ... But there's too much of a track record for studliness here for me to worry about Machado,"

Towers wasn't so sure about that.

"We need more time, but we're going on three and a half months now of him not being with the Orioles and him not hitting like an elite player -- and a career .762 OPS on the road. I think it was.889 in his career at Camden Yards.

"I'm not necessarily panicking, but it's worth discussing."

"If we were re-drafting today, I'd still take Machado in Round 2," White said.

Also worth discussing: "Hot Blooded" players (17:35), Alex Verdugo after the A.J. Pollock injury (4:40), Jesus Aguilar's big game (6:22), Jake Odorizzi's start (10:00), Kyle Freeland, bullpen notes (33:00), Zack Wheeler, April storylines (43:30) and also a peak at Tuesday's matchups at the end of the show.

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com